The resignation of Íñigo Errejón as parliamentary spokesperson for Sumar on October 24 caused a tsunami on the Spanish political scene. His resignation occurred minutes before the anonymous testimony of a woman who accused him of several episodes of sexist violence came to light. Hours later, she was the actress and presenter Elisa Mouliaá the first to come forward and claim to have been victim of “sexual harassment” by the Sumar politician.

“Hello, I am a victim of sexual harassment by Íñigo Errejón and I want to report it,” Mouliaá, 35, published that day around 6:30 p.m. on his X account (formerly Twitter). In the late afternoon, the laSexta program ‘Better late’ He announced that the young woman had no intention of making statements or speaking out publicly and that she was going to the police station to file a complaint.

After several months of the alleged scandal, the interpreter ratified her complaint on January 16 before Judge Adolfo Carretero. The young woman has explained that that night in 2021 when he sexually assaulted her, as she claims, was under the influence of alcohol and it does not rule out that someone put some substance in his drink. Errejón, who has declared himself under investigation, has assured that he went as far as she wanted and that everything was consented. The instructor has given them both five days to present evidence.

In addition, Mouliaá will attend ‘De Viernes!’ this Friday, January 17, where he will provide more details about the case. But the question is: Who is this young woman and what is known about her?









Who is Elisa Mouliaá, the actress who has reported sexual harassment by Iñigo Errejón after his resignation

Elisa Mouliaá is an actress and presenter from Madrid born in 1989 who is known, above all, for being part of the team of ‘Zapeando’, on La Sexta, since this past September. He began in the world of theater at the age of eight and trained at the prestigious Juan Carlos Corazza International Studio while interacting with the psychology studies at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

Before her arrival on the program presented by Dani Mateo, the young woman had hosted the La1 program ‘TVemos’ since 2015, a humorous space in which information not usually collected by other news programs was reviewed. Finally, the program was canceled on July 18, 2021.

In addition to this, Mouliaá has been participating in different television series for almost two decades. After his first appearance in 2006 in ‘Genesis, in the mind of the murderer’, he played several minor roles in different productions until he consolidated, in 2010, in none other than the cast of the legendary RTVE series. ‘Red Eagle’, playing the character of Irene for several seasons.

Elisa Mouliaá playing the character of Irene in ‘Águila Roja’



red eagle





In cinema, he has participated in films such as ‘In the end everyone dies’ and ‘Pregnant’, starring Paco León and Alexandra Jiménez. In addition, he has also been part of advertising campaigns and has starred in music videos.