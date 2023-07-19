Who is Elio Lorenzoni, Belen Rodriguez’s new boyfriend

Who is Elio Lorenzoni, the man photographed by Who while exchanging a kiss with Belen Rodriguez and already labeled as the new boyfriend of the Argentine showgirl? According to rumors, the two would have been a steady couple for a few days.

The bomb was thrown by the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini, according to which the Argentine showgirl “showed up at Ignazio Moser’s birthday party in the company of Elio with whom she showed unequivocal confidence”.

Who is Elio Lorenzoni

The new alleged boyfriend of Belen Rodriguez, who would have taken the place of Stefano De Martino with whom the Argentine showgirl would have therefore definitively said goodbye, is a 40-year-old entrepreneur born in a town in the province of Brescia.

According to what he writes WhoLorenzoni, who studied economics and business management at the Catholic University of Milan, is president of Lorenzmotors and director of Lorenzoni Srl which deals with engines, accessories and components all over the world.

Golf and E-bike enthusiast has a profile Instagram, which is currently private, followed by 592 followers, among which there is also Belen Rodriguez.