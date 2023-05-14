Who is Eleonora Daniele, the presenter of Italian Stories guest on Domenica In: husband, daughter, years, age, career, father, mother

Eleonora Daniele is a much loved and appreciated presenter, broadcast every morning on Rai 1 with Italian Stories. The presenter is a guest of Mara Venier on Domenica In. Born in 1976, she was born in Padua. She is the youngest of four children, a brother, who passed away in 2015, and two sisters. She graduated in Communication at Lumsa in Rome.

Passionate about journalism, she is very close to her brother Luigi, who died at the age of 44. He didn’t speak, but Eleonora learned to understand from looks and silences what she wanted, what hurt him, etc. From this experience she wrote the book When I look into your eyes – Story of Luigi, my brother. Since 2016 she is a professional journalist.

His first appearance on TV dates back to 2001 as a figure in the program do you know the latest?. The following year she is a contestant on Big Brother and she is eliminated in the tenth episode. An experience that makes her known and launches her into the world of entertainment. She works as an actress, in La Squadra, Un Posto Al Sole, but also films such as Carlo Vanzina’s Jokes.

His path, however, is that of management and in 2004 he arrives at the helm of Unomattina, until the 2010/2011 season. In the 2011-2012 season she leads Linea Verde and is also reconfirmed for the following two editions. In her career many experiences follow one another, such as conducting Miss Italia Nel Mondo and Ciak si canta. In 2013 she that she was entrusted with the management of the Storie Vere program, later renamed Storie Italiane. From this experience you draw a book, True Stories. The program was very successful, and a spin off was created, again hosted by Eleonora Daniele: Il Sabato Italiano.

In 2021 she participates as a juror in the 73rd edition of the Zecchino d’oro. During her maternity leave she was replaced by Marco Liorni who covered her place in the morning slot with the “Italia Sì” programme. She has now resumed and continues to conduct Italian Stories every morning on Rai 1.

Private life

Eleonora Daniele in the past had a brief relationship with Nicola Maccario, son of the former minister. In 2002 you met the entrepreneur Giulio Tassoni at dinner at a friend’s house and the spark immediately struck between the two. After sixteen years of engagement, the couple got married in Rome in 2019. The ceremony was held in the Basilica of San Giovanni Battista dei Fiorentini. Among the VIP guests also Al Bano, who sang the Ave Maria for the newlyweds. In 2020, their daughter, Carlotta, was born. The godmother of the child is Mara Venier, and also for this reason Eleonora Daniele will be a guest on Domenica In di lei together with her daughter, on the occasion of her mother’s day.