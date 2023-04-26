Who is Elena Labate, Massimo Ceccherini’s wife

Who is Elena Labate, the wife of the Tuscan actor Massimo Ceccherini? The woman and the interpreter have been a couple for several years and, as confessed by Ceccherini himself in an interview with Corriere della Serashe played a vital role in Ceccherini’s life, helping him in his battle with alcohol.

“He had chaotic moments with a few too many glasses of rum – confessed Leonardo Pieraccioni speaking of his friend and colleague – But now he has become a provincial priest. He lives in the countryside above Pistoia with a girl who saved him”.

The “girl who saved him” is Elena Labate, with whom Massimo Ceccherini lives in Cireglio, in the province of Pistoia.

In reality there is no precise information about their marriage, nor is it clear whether the two are actually married or not, even if the actor continues to call her “my wife”.

“I almost always need Elena’s presence” revealed Massimo Ceccherini, who then confessed: “When I got drunk it was impossible to keep me. She beat me and stopped the beast inside me. He strikes today she strikes tomorrow, I was at first sight one night ”.

“Now she has changed jobs at the hospital in Prato, but at the time I could see her in the morning getting ready wearing her uniform, mercy was written on the back. And I said to myself: God has arrived. I felt his presence. You have to be ready to grab help,” the actor said again about his wife.

Biography

Elena Labate, in fact, is a health worker who, as revealed by Massimo Ceccherini himself, the actor met several years ago. “That morning, I saw her with a shirt that read ‘Misericordia’, the name of the brotherhood that has been providing assistance and rescue for eight hundred years in Tuscany. And I was blown away. She is the one who saved me, most of all” the actor had confessed in an old interview.

Born in Reggio Calabria, Elena Labate has been living in Florence for several years where she met the interpreter. In 2017 she became known to the general public following the participation of Massimo Ceccherini in The Island of the famous.

In fact, besides being always present in the studio, the woman was the “cause” of the actor’s abandonment of the reality show. Massimo Ceccherini, who had already participated in the reality show in 2006, then being disqualified for having uttered a blasphemy live, returned to Honduras in 2017 but left the program after just 23 days in controversy with another competitor, Raz Degan, guilty, according to Ceccherini , of having insulted his wife Elena Labate.