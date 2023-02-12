Not all princesses Disney have their film, some have also been forgotten. meet Elenathe ‘forbidden’ princess of the animation studio.

Definitely talk about Disney It’s talking about princesses. From the most iconic to the most recent. Not only the stories have caught the children, but also the older ones. However, few know Eilonwy or Elena, of “Taron and the Magic Cauldron”. Unlike her ‘colleagues’ or her counterparts, this princess fell into oblivion after the film’s release, more than 35 years ago. The budget, the script, the time, among other factors, were what led the animation studio to bury it.

This project arose as a response to the complicated situation in which the company found itself, in the 80s. feature film it contained dragons, magic, a hero and a brave princess, and was inspired by the writer’s saga Lloyd-Alexander, “The Chronicles of Prydain”. It should be noted that during that time productions with other types of content for children and young people were also launched, which attracted more attention.

Unlike Alexander’s books, Elena ended up being characterized as one of the Disney princesses: angelic face, blonde, and gave her leading role to a man. Finally, the tape ended up being released in July 1985, in the midst of a change of administration within the company.

Why is Elena the princess of the forbidden Disney movie?

Everything is related to the production of the tape, which due to disagreements lost direction and commercial support. He film it cost around 44 million dollars and only grossed 21 million in ticket office.

Also, the movie almost got an ‘R’ rating, because the drawings were so dark, which created a scary atmosphere. It is worth mentioning that there is also the murder of a man whose head is cut off and how the skin of a warrior melts.

1985 film is available on Disney. Photo: YouTube

What is “Taron and the Magic Cauldron” about?

The film tells the story of Tarona young man who takes care of pigs in Prydain. He must face the Horned King of Prydain, who wants to raise an army of the dead to destroy the world. With the help of the princess eilonwydragons, fairies, an enchanted sword and other magical creatures, you will have to prevent the evil king’s plans.