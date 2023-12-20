The Electoral Commission confirmed that Ekaterina Dontsova had submitted the documents required for candidacy.

Now she and the other candidates must collect 300,000 recommendations and submit them at least 45 days before the elections to the Electoral Commission, which then makes the final decision within ten days.

Dontsova, a former journalist and city council member, ran as an independent “for peace and democratic processes.”

After announcing her candidacy, the Public Prosecution summoned her, but the Central Elections Commission confirmed that her papers were in order, according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

Earlier Wednesday, the Electoral Commission said that it had received, as of Wednesday, 16 applications for candidacy in the presidential elections scheduled for mid-March, according to what RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Who is Ekaterina Dontsova?

She is 40 years old.

She holds a degree in law.

She comes from a small town in western Russia.

Journalist at a local TV station.

Mother of three children.

What are Dontsova's aspirations?

In her interview with the Associated Press on December 11, Dontsova said that her “mission is to establish peace with Ukraine and release prisoner critics of the government.”

Dontsova opposes the military operation launched by the Kremlin in Ukraine, the centralization of power that has been ongoing for decades, and the way of dealing with the opposition.

Dontsova spoke with many activists and representatives about the upcoming elections, and said: “At some point, the idea arose that it would be interesting for a woman to run against Putin, because that would be something different. Toughness versus kindness.”

As a journalist turned activist and local lawmaker, Dontsova carefully weighs her words to avoid falling foul of Russian laws about the 21-month-old war in Ukraine.

However, she stressed her desire to end the fighting in Ukraine quickly, and for Moscow and Kiev to sit at the negotiating table, and said: “We want peace.”

Dontsova declined to talk about what a potential peace agreement might look like, but pointed to the Ukrainian authorities' repeated rejection of negotiations while Putin was in power.

She stated that, if elected, her first presidential decree would stipulate the release of “political prisoners” in Russia, without mentioning names.