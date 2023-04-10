The announced return of the traveling comedians to Panamericana TV screens was very short. Its cancellation prevented the public from continuing to enjoy the occurrences of ‘Cachay’, ‘Mono Pavel’, ‘Puchito’, Kike Suero, ‘Pompinchú’ and Edwin Aurora. The latter was in charge of confirming that the segment in which the comedians appeared would not continue on the air and, in addition, revealed the large figure that he earns working in the Chabuca Granda Mall.

According to Edwin, his salary amounts to more than 24,000 soles per month, a figure higher than what the president of the Association of International Urban Comic Artists (AACUIN) earns. After this confession, current generations are looking for information about the beginnings of this traveling comedian and the activities he currently carries out. Here we tell you more details.

Who is Edwin Aurora and how did he start in comedy?

Edwin Edwaldo Aurora Avila was born on June 7, 1974, in the district of Comas. During his childhood, he participated in performances at his school and, at the age of 8, he became interested in the operation of circuses. Two years later, he joined the maintenance staff of the circus in his neighborhood, which would be the place where he would perform his first performances as the clown ‘Corbatita’ in the absence of some protagonists.

Despite the opposition of his father who was a pastor, Edwin continued to work with no-nonsense humor. With the money he earned, he was able to cover some primary school expenses that he would not be able to finish. After that experience, he decided to go to Plaza San Martín, where some street comedians such as ‘Tripita’, ‘Mondonguito’, among others, were already shining. His public began to value him and little by little he gained a space in that place, in Jirón de la Unión and Plaza Francia.

During an interview on Koki Santa Cruz’s channel, Edwin Aurora He remembered his first casting on the “Springboard to Fame” program; that Augusto Ferrando was driving. “I did a very difficult casting because several comedians bounced, like ‘Frejolito’. In my case, I had managed to get selected, but I was eliminated by a guest ”, he referred.

After his first television appearance, he participated in “En la mira del éxito”, but he did not manage to reach the final in which he competed with his co-worker Carlos Linares, better known as ‘Waflera’. With a little more experience, he decided to attend the casting of the Mónica Zevallos program on Global Television, and the producer committed his incorporation to a generation of comedians in which Danny, Kike Suero, ‘Tripita’, ‘Mondonguito’ and others stood out.

What came was the program “Los reyes de la risa” on channel 13, which, at its best, had high ratings, according to Edwin Aurora. After their eventful departure with strike included, the 7 street comedians fell to Panamericana Televisión. They appeared there in prime time. This change helped them to be recognized nationally and internationally, reaching more than 50 rating points. Then the story is known. Edwin would not return to television until the fleeting transmission of “Los ambulantes de la risa” during the year 2023.

Complaints by Edwin Aurora

In 2015, Edwin Aurora was denounced by four women. Two of them accused him of not giving alimony to his minor children. In addition, he was charged with mistreatment of his ex-wives and his descendants.

Similarly, last year, the comic ‘lucky‘ made a public complaint on social networks for an embezzlement of money made by Edwin, founder of the group Street Artists United for Opportunity. In response to this, the comic protagonist of this note said: “He doesn’t just throw in the towel, he throws mud, garbage. I lost my job, I risked it for him and he dares to release serious accusations, ”he said.

What does Edwin Aurora currently do?

Edwin Aurora It has not stopped appearing in the streets and events except during the pandemic era. During that time, he had to perform virtual shows on his social networks. Last month she toured Italy and Spain, where she presented the best of her comedic repertoire alongside the winner of the Super Star comics, Henry Pancracio.

Similarly, it performs shows in the Túpac Amaru park in Villa de Chorrillos, the Chabuca Granda square, Ancón, Casma and other areas of the country. In addition, he continuously uses his social networks to communicate the events in which he will participate and shares his shows on his YouTube channel.

His last attempt to return to television was in “Los ambulantes de la risa”; however, finally, it was canceled by Panamericana Televisión presumably due to the statements of ‘Pompinchu‘, who expressed his discomfort at the payment they would earn.

