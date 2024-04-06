Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 9:01

A Forbes released on Tuesday, 2, the list of billionaires for 2024 and, among the 69 Brazilians, Eduardo Saverin, one of the co-founders of Facebook, remains at the top, with a net worth of US$ 28 billion (R$ 141.4 billion) . The list has 2,781 individuals, an increase of 141 new billionaires and US$2 trillion more compared to 2023 (R$10 trillion).

Appearing for the first time in the ranking in 2011, after Facebook's IPO (going public), Saverin is today the 60th richest man in the world. From 2023 to 2024 his fortune almost tripled, increasing from US$10.2 billion (R$51.60 billion) to US$28 billion (R$141.64 billion), due to his shares in Meta, which had a appreciation of more than 300% in 2023. The company owns Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads – the company's leap also launched Mark Zuckerberg to the position of 4th richest man in the world.

Grandson of Eugênio Saverin, a Romanian Jew refugee in Brazil and founder of the children's clothing brand Tip Top, Eduardo Saverin was born in 1982 in the city of São Paulo, son of industrialist Roberto Saverin and Sandra Saverin, a psychologist. At the age of 11, in 1993, he went to live with his family in Miami, USA.

Before graduating in Economics from Harvard University, he was part of the Thefacebook project, alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew McCollum, Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz in 2004. It was an exclusive social network for Harvard students, but soon time was expanded to integrate anyone, including those from outside the USA. At age 21, he made his first investment in Facebook: purchasing servers worth US$1,000. For a time, his parents' house in Miami was also Facebook's business address.

Still in the 2000s, Saverin and the rest of the partners, including Zuckerberg, disagreed about the future of Facebook, with the Brazilian accusing Zuckerberg of spending his money on personal expenses and parties. After an attempt to dilute Saverin's stake, the Brazilian and Zuckerberg faced off in court, resulting in an out-of-court settlement.

The story of the conflict is portrayed in the film The social networkfrom 2010, where Saverin is played by actor Andrew Garfield (best known for his role as Spider-Man).

In 2009, Saverin immigrated to Singapore, and in 2011, shortly before Facebook's IPO, he renounced his American citizenship. The move saved him $700 million in taxes on his IPO gains and drew accusations of tax evasion from the media.

Saverin married in 2015 to Elaine Andriejanssen, an Indonesian citizen of Chinese descent and wealthy family who became executive chairman of an investment company located in Singapore. The couple, who had a son in 2018, try to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Also in 2015, Saverin founded his venture capital firm, B Capital, investing more than US$150 million in businesses in Southeast Asia and India. In early 2020, the billionaire also invested in Antler, a venture capital fund and startup accelerator founded by his Harvard friend Magnus Grimeland. Recently, B Capital participated in the round that injected US$320 million into Lambda, a company that offers cloud computing services and hardware for AI software training.

In 2023, Saverin acquired two chalets measuring more than 32,000 square meters in the French ski resort of Courchevel for US$95 million.