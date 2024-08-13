Former Chief of Staff was chosen after deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD) withdrew; he is seen as a bet for political renewal

The state deputy Edward Cavaliere (PSD-RJ), who is also a former municipal secretary of the Civil House (2023-2024) and of the Environment (2022-2023) of Rio de Janeiro, was chosen as vice president Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ) to run for re-election as mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The choice was made after the repercussion of an intimate video that caused the federal deputy Peter Paul (PSD-RJ), previously considered for the position, withdrew. The decision could position Cavaliere to take over as Rio’s mayor, should Paes run for state governor in 2026. The mayor, however, says he will complete his term.

Cavaliere, at 29, has become a trusted figure for the mayor. Their relationship began at law school in FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), when the professor and municipal attorney, Gustavo Schmidtintroduced them. At the time, the then student acted as Paes’ aide-de-camp in his campaign for state government in 2018.

PRIVATE SECTOR

With the defeat of the current mayor to the now former governor Wilson Witzel (PMB-RJ), Cavaliere sought other opportunities in the private sector. He then spent another season in China in 2019, where he had already done an exchange during his undergraduate studies. This time, he worked on the production of the 3rd season of the documentary “Future Express”of the Futura Channelwhich has technological innovation as its theme.

Back in Brazil, he founded the Gabrielone startup video surveillance company that provides public security services. The company kicked off its operations with a R$9 million fundraising fund allocated to an investment fund made up of companies Canary, North and Globo Ventures.

Gabriel, which began operating with focus cameras in the Leblon neighborhood, now has a technical cooperation agreement signed with Rio Civil Police and partnerships with the State Secretariat of Military Policein addition to providing services in neighborhoods in São Paulo.

BACK TO POLITICS

A little less than 1 year after founding the startupCavaliere returned to politics. In 2020, he played a strategic role in Paes’ campaign for mayor. With the victory, he was invited to take over the Municipal Secretary of the Environment – ​​a position that Paes himself held in the 2nd term of Cesar Maia (2001-2009).

In 2022, he took leave from the city hall to run for a seat in Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro), being elected state deputy with 33,688 votes.

He returned to the municipal Executive in January 2023, this time to take over as Secretary of the Civil House. The prestigious position and proximity to the mayor propelled him as “plan B” candidate for vice president. This is because the young lawyer is a blank slate, and held his first political positions precisely during Paes’ administration.

According to campaign sources, Cavaliere’s selection reflects the mayor’s concern with cultivating qualified leaders in politics. In addition to him, three other secretaries make up the under-30 generation of Rio’s city government:

Despite this, the opposition sees the vice president as too young. His inexperience would be a reason for a lack of political experience, a quality that would be lacking in a possible succession to Paes in 2026. To this, the mayor’s closest circle responds that Cavaliere has more experience in the municipal Executive than his opponents – who have never held any position in the city hall.