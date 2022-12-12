Thread of Footballers who could have represented different countries 10. Eduardo Camavinga (France) – Angola 🇦🇴 pic.twitter.com/0hQ6XU02ju — Primata (@oprimata_) December 10, 2022

In September 2020, he became the youngest player to make his French national team debut since 1914. He was 17 years and nine months old. His career did not stop growing and he would continue on that path. At the beginning of the 2021/2022 season, Real Madrid signed him for a figure close to 30 million euros. In his first year with the club, he won a Champions League and a league title.