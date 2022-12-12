France wants to repeat. He is going for his third star in Qatar. He arrives with little shock to the semifinal that he will play against Morocco on Wednesday. If France lifts the Cup again, then team midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will join the list of African players who have been World Cup champions. Here we tell you the story of the Real Madrid player, one of the youngest players in the French team.
Camavinga was born in Miconje, Cabinda province in Angola 20 years ago. His mother and his father came to a refugee camp there, after fleeing the second war in the Congo. The player, in addition to French nationality, has Angolan and Congolese nationalities. In 2003, when Eduardo was one year old, his family decided to leave for France together with Eduardo’s sisters and brothers. They first settled in Lille before settling in Fougères, north-east Brittany, where Eduardo spent his entire childhood. A childhood marked by changes, constant migration. In the midst of all this, the soccer player found and took refuge in the love of the ball. When he was 10 years old, his house caught fire. “My house burned down, but the next day I went to train because it helped me free my mind and not worry. Soccer has always allowed me to escape from my reality and today as a professional I can give them a better life after everything we’ve been through.” said the footballer.
Before playing soccer, he had practiced judo, following one of his brothers. However, in 2009 his mother signed him up for Drapeau-Fougères, where his father played in the senior team. There he stood out as a defender and center forward. In 2018, he joined Stade Rennais and in 2019 he made his first-team debut in the match against Angers. He did it at just 16 years and five months.
In September 2020, he became the youngest player to make his French national team debut since 1914. He was 17 years and nine months old. His career did not stop growing and he would continue on that path. At the beginning of the 2021/2022 season, Real Madrid signed him for a figure close to 30 million euros. In his first year with the club, he won a Champions League and a league title.
