He was born with talent! The singer Edu Baluarte He has just made news due to his joining the cumbia musical group Corazón Serrano as the brand new vocalist. What very few know is that the artist has a career that he forged from a very young age with his participation in well-known singing reality shows. Back then, he was demonstrating what great vocal talent he had and was waiting for the opportunity that would change his life.

For this reason, it was never alien or difficult for him to manage his presentations on stage. In fact, he also worked in other well-known orchestras in our country, such as Caribeños de Guadalupe. So that you can learn more about the life of the young musician, we will take you through the most important moments in his life.

How were your beginnings in “La voz kids”?

Although many do not believe it, Edu Baluarte He was very clear about what he wanted to do with his life from the age of 8, since he had an excellent voice and an impressive mastery of the stage for his age. That made her appear in the blind auditions interpreting “Dream” by Luis Miguel in 2014. On that occasion, the teacher Eva Ayllón gave her her vote of confidence from the beginning and turned her chair. Almost at the end, Kalimba turned around and, finally, Anna Carina joined.

However, he decided to participate for the team of the most iconic Creole singer of all time. In 2021, more mature and experienced, the soloist returned to the contest, but this time in his best-known version. On that occasion, his experience was more satisfactory because he managed to get the four jurors, Mike Bahía, Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Guillermo Dávila, to fight over him. However, the Venezuelan artist was in charge of training him. Although they didn’t win the competition, he was able to show all his talent and become more popular.

Who is Edu Baluarte?

The singer is called Edward Baluarte and they are 22 years old. On her Facebook profile, she says that she participated in several television programs, such as “Peru has talent”, “Little Giants” and the singing competitions that we already mentioned.

The artist never strayed away from music and made his small recording studio at home, where he continued to train and teach everything he knew to his younger brother. To verify this, there are the videos on YouTube that were posted as a hobby and, at the same time, seeking to find his talent. The little that is known about the soloist is that he intends to dedicate himself to musical production, despite the fact that he has not taken courses, but learns self-taught.

How did Edu Baluarte join Corazón Serrano?

As we mentioned lines above, the singer Edu Baluarte He had experience having participated in musical groups, since he belonged to the cast of Caribeños de Guadalupe. Apparently, that would be just the beginning of his career in the big leagues. On January 10, the norteña Corazón Serrano orchestra shared a publication on its social networks for young talents: “Are you between 17 and 26 years old, talented for singing, scenic development, desire to grow artistically and would you like to be part of this major music company?

Everything indicates that the voice of the former contestant of “La voz Perú” captivated the brothers Warrior, who warmly welcomed him at his first presentation, at the El Remanso venue. In addition, he could become the favorite of the norteña cumbia orchestra fans.

When did Corazón Serrano start?

Led by the Guerrero Neira brothers, the group began its career in 1993. With the voices of Edita and Yrma Guerrero, Corazón Serrana became very popular in Piura. However, it took several years for the band to become famous in 2010.