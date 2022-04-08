We know better the brother of Guendalina, Edoardo. Did you know that he was engaged to a famous actress in the past?

OnIsland of the Famous together with his sister Gwendolyn we are also seeing Edoardo Tavassi. The couple who came into play a few weeks late are making a stand in Honduras.

But if of Gwendolyn much is known about his life, the same cannot be said of his brother, even if as we will see, in the past he was engaged to a very famous character from the world of entertainment.

Edoardo Tavassi it is his first experience in a reality show but also in a television context of the genre. The only appearance of him dates back to a few years ago when his sister Gwendolyn was a competitor of the Big Brother and he was very often in the studio.

Who is Edoardo Tavassi

Born in 1985, Edoardo is a videomaker and voice actor in his life. His passions include tattoos and video games.

Source: web

Despite seeing little on television, it is very popular on social networks where it boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram. He doesn’t make many aspects of his work public but the profile also uses it for influencer promotional activities.

Very reserved even in private life, Edoardo in the past was engaged to the actress Diana Del Bufalo. The two, longtime friends, began a relationship after Diana broke up with Paolo Ruffini.

The story lasted only 6 months, then by mutual agreement they decided to remain simple friends because their needs did not marry very little with those of the couple’s life.

There is a very strong fraternal relationship between him and Guendalina. Together they share many aspects of their life, even holidays, although there have been moments of clashes as normal that it is between brothers and sisters.

Even on the island there is no lack of disagreements. The two are also very close to their mother Emanuela Fuinwell-known face of the show having been in the past one of the cuddly girls of “Back All”, a famous program conducted by Renzo Arbore.