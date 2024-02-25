His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today, Sunday, crowned Dr. Tala Khalil from Iraq with the title of Hope Maker in the Arab World for the year 2024.

Who is Dr. Tala Khalil?

Dr. Tala Khalil, an Iraqi pharmacist from the city of Basra, has been known for her initiatives to support children of determination and people with cancer to care for them since she was a student, as she devoted herself to helping them and giving them a better life.

Dr. Tala began her initiative at Basra Children's Hospital, and in 2016 she established the “Warriors Academy” to care for children with disabilities. She succeeded in changing the lives of more than 500 children, and she confirms that her only dream is “to reach all the children of the world.”

Khalil lived with children with Down syndrome, deaf and mute children, and became known as the “Mother of Warriors.”

One of the inspiring stories of Dr. Tala Khalil is her rescue of a sick child and preventing him from committing suicide five times. She says that the same child has now become a manager in a factory and through his work supervises more than 30 employees, and has three patents.

After being crowned the Hope Maker of the Year, she said that her ambition is now to expand her project to support children with disabilities, and to launch it to all countries of the Arab world.