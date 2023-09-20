Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 22:04

Former military police officer, lawyer and football player manager Adriano Santos (PSB) will take over the seat of impeached councilor Camilo Cristófaro (Avante) in the São Paulo City Council. Cristófaro lost his mandate due to racist speeches made last year, during the Applications CPI. The inauguration of the new councilor is scheduled for this Wednesday, 20th, at 3pm.

Dr. Adriano, as the new councilor is called, had already taken office as a substitute last year, when Eliseu Gabriel (PSB) left for 30 days to take care of private problems.

The new parliamentarian worked as a military police officer in the East Zone of the Capital, where he began to participate in social projects before taking a law course. Adriano Santos has a postgraduate degree in Law and Criminal Procedure and has completed Jury Court Extension courses.

On his social networks, he frequently highlights his work as a manager of football players, through the “Relâmpago Araguaí” project, which works with underprivileged children in the East Zone. According to him, among thousands of children, players like Paulinho (Corinthians, Barcelona and the Brazilian team), Maicon Leite (Santos and Palmeiras), Fabrício (Internacional and Palmeiras) and Breno (São Paulo) played for Relâmpago at the beginning of their careers. , Bayern and Vasco). Recently, Dr. Adriano published photos with new talents signing contracts at Palmeiras and Portuguesa.

To the Estadão, the new councilor stated that his mandate will be focused on improving the lives of the inhabitants of the East Zone. “In the last census, of the 20 worst districts to live in, nine are in the East Zone. Two in São Miguel Paulista – Vila Jacuí and Jardim Helena, where I was born. At this moment, the priority is to pay attention to the suffering people there, where there is a lack of sanitation, water, sewage and public education. The priority is to give these people a voice,” he says.

Camilo Cristófaro was impeached for saying racist speech last year

The São Paulo City Council decided this Tuesday, 19th, to revoke the mandate of councilor Camilo Cristófaro (Avante). With 47 votes in favor and 5 abstentions, the plenary of the House understood that the councilor committed a breach of parliamentary decorum by uttering a racist phrase during the CPI on Applications, in May last year. With his removal, Cristófaro’s replacement, Adriano Santos (PSB), will be called upon to take office.

The representation against Cristófaro, at the time still in the PSB, was presented by councilor Luana Alves (PSOL) after he uttered a racist phrase during a hybrid session of the CPI of Applications. In a leaked audio, Cristófaro said: “Look, washing the sidewalk. This is a black thing.” Due to the negative repercussion, the PSB state directory removed the councilor from the party. The decision was taken by the party’s state president, Jonas Donizette.

One day after the episode, Cristófaro publicly apologized. “I apologize to the entire black population for this episode that destroys my entire political construction in the search for guaranteeing the citizenship of São Paulo residents, especially those whose access to the law is diminished by structural racism. Even though I had a racist speech, in my attitudes and over time you will have the opportunity to see this”, he stated at the time.

In court, however, Camilo Cristófaro ended up seeing his case dismissed. Judge Fábio Aguiar Munhoz Soares, from the 17th Criminal Court of São Paulo, rejected the complaint, arguing that the parliamentarian’s speech could indeed be considered discriminatory, but was said “without the intention of discriminating”. According to Soares, the phrase “was taken from a context of jokes, jokes, but never from a context of segregation”.