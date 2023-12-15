Friday, December 15, 2023, 08:50



| Updated 08:55h.

With the Christmas Lottery draw just around the corner, there are many who are finalizing preparations to attract luck for December 22. There are those who take the opportunity to pass their tenths over the head of a bald man or the belly of a pregnant woman, or those who choose to carry a coin in their pocket or light a yellow candle, the rituals to call for good fortune are many and very varied. However, one of the most widespread traditions is to buy one or more numbers considered 'lucky', either because they represent a special date for the buyer or to commemorate a relevant historical moment, or because for years they have acquired that number. tenth and he doesn't want to stop doing it in case, precisely this year, it happens.

That is why in recent days the queues at the lottery administrations have been growing as the date of the draw has approached, especially in those administrations that, due to their popularity and reputation for regularly distributing prizes, have become places of pilgrimage for those hoping to buy the tenth winner of El Gordo. This is the case of the famous Doña Manolita, where citizens from all over Spain and some abroad go starting in the summer to locate her favorite number.

The Doña Manolita administration opened its doors in 1904 on San Bernardo Street in Madrid (although it changed location several times until staying at its current location, on Carmen Street) and is the one that has given out the most awards in all of Spain. But who is Mrs. Manolita? Manuela de Pablo (1879-1951), at the age of 25, opened, together with her three sisters, the business that she would baptize with her name and acquired great popularity, first among the students of the Central University of Madrid for distributing numerous prizes and later , among the inhabitants of the capital.

Doña Manolita, behind the counter, with a client in her lottery administration.





At the beginning of the 1930s, rumors and stories about Doña Manolita's good luck led the lottery company to joke with a journalist that people were saying that “I have sold my soul to the devil, and that is why He showers me with fortune here on earth, in exchange for making me pay for it all together the day I kick the bucket…».

However, she attributed her good fortune to other reasons, these of a divine nature: «Listen to the true secret of my good hand. In 1926, fed up with the fact that this administration never received a worthwhile prize, I made four trips to Zaragoza, and on all four I was lucky enough to see Pilarica with her red mantle, which is an infallible sign of fortune. I asked for some numbers that occurred to me without knowing why, I sold them at home and the Christmas jackpot was with me that year, this being the beginning of my fame as a lottery.

In 1937, Manolita's luck was interrupted during the siege of Madrid in the middle of the Civil War. During the bombing the old establishment suffered serious damage and the lottery lost a large number of customers; some records indicate that around two-thirds of regulars stopped going to buy their tickets during this period.

Manuela de Pablo died in 1951 and the administration passed into the hands of one of her sisters because she had no heirs. Upon the death of the second, the reins of the establishment passed to her sister's son, Alfredo Salgado, who left the country in 1987 due to a significant debt with the Treasury. It was then that the Doña Manolita administration, retaining its name to this day, changed ownership and continued to operate until now under the ownership of Juan Luis de Castillejo y Bermúdez de Castro, count of Cabrillas.

Despite the change of hands, Doña Manolita's legacy continues to this day both in popular culture with songs like 'In the shadow of a lion' (Joaquín Sabina) or 'Mañana sale' (Concha Piquer) and with the tradition that survives. a century later and long lines of people form around the new administration with her name in search of the good luck that one day attracted its founder.