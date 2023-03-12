Lita Pezo, 23, has been in search of her musical dreams since she joined “Yo soy kids” in 2014 as ‘la Pantojita’, the impersonator of the Spanish Isabel Pantoja. She then came “Los Cuatro Finalistas” and “La Voz Perú”, in which she emerged as the winner of the fifth season. With this baggage, the interpreter from Loreto is ready to shine with her own name and her style. Therefore, on March 8, she launched “I got tired of you”a pop ballad whose video clip stars alongside Stefano Vermillion, and which also has a special appearance by Eva Ayllón. The hard work of the youthful star has been supported, applauded and promoted by a very special person for her: her partner Domell Merino Alvarez.

Lita Pezo: Who is Domell Merino Álvarez?

Lita Pezo’s boyfriend, Domell Merino Alvarezis 31 years old and studied Communications at the Instituto Sistemas Perú (ISP). “I wanted to be a reporter, driver. I was drawn to the subject of journalism”, he stated in conversation with La República. However, when he started working at Latina he was assigned to television production. “I was grabbing affection and I liked it. I have had a very good experience”.

domell merino worked 4 years at Latina TV and then founded his company DM Productions. “I did small concerts and little by little I grew to bigger events.” However, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily cut short his project, but it also served to establish a working relationship with his partner, Lita Pezo.

“When the reactivation opens, we did some events. Until he asked me if I wanted to work with her, formally ”, Indian. As his manager, he manages his agenda and public relations, but also produces his shows, virtual concerts, video greetings, among others. “I’m more of a producer than a manager.”

How did the romance of Lita Pezo and Domell Merino Álvarez begin?

Lita Melissa Pezo Cauper and Domell Merino Alvarez They met in the corridors of Latina TV, in 2018, approximately. At that time, the singer was a challenger in “The final four”, while he was part of the production. “I saw it there, but (at that time) nothing to do. I was still a child”, declared the artist to La República. “Then we agreed on various jobs in the artistic world and that’s where it happened (…) she just flowed.”

The singer Lita Pezo describes Domell Merino as a “good boy, transparent” and he highlights the trust he places in him to manage his artistic career, a management that was previously carried out by his father, Edison Pezo Ruiz, who is a music teacher. “It was a good change for both of us, for me too because I’ve grown a little more, and I’ve become more independent,” he concluded.

Lita Pezo and Domell Merino have been a couple for approximately 4 years. Photo: Domell Merino/Facebook

Lita Pezo never used the award she was given in “Yo soy kids” 2014

Lita Pezo He revealed in an interview with La República details of his triumph in “Yo soy Kids 2014”. In addition, the artist was encouraged to tell why she rejected the scholarship granted to her at the César Vallejo University.

“Yes, it was a scholarship and the trophy. I didn’t get to use it. There was a whole process to use it. I had to prepare before to be able to enter, as a pre-academic. I did not get to take it because I did not know the magnitude of changes that I was going to have in my life at my short 16 years, “said the singer.