They established themselves as a couple! The pandemic caused by COVID-19 changed the lives of many people not only because of the tragedies it brought with it, but also because of the new opportunities it offered them. Dina Páucar, for example, was convinced that it was time to get married with whom she had been her partner for several decades.

That title is held by the Lord Ruben Sanchez Gregorio, who is the father of her five heirs and the person who has managed the Peruvian career throughout her artistic career. Next, we will detail more about the life of the businessman who captivated the folk singer and the years of their relationship, which made them one of the most solid couples in Peruvian show business.

Who is Ruben Sanchez?

Singer Dina Magna Paucar Valverde She was born in Tingo María, Huánuco, 53 years ago, and from a very young age she showed her artistic skills not only for singing, but also for composition. The now husband of the interpreter of “How cute are your eyes” always managed the career of the “beautiful Goddess of love” as her representative.

That has made them both build a solid family, in addition to concentrating on the folkloric presentations. Currently, he attends a hotel that they have in Chanchamayo, where they spent the entire quarantine due to COVID-19 and reaffirmed their love for each other.

Love story between Dina Páucar and Rubén Sánchez

There is no exact date, but the artist Dina Páucar explained that the relationship she has with Rubén Sánchez has been going on for a long time. In addition, she ruled out that it was a romance out of interest to a local medium: “ It came when I wasn’t successful, when I was nothing and we’ve both made a career together, so he’s not an opportunist and neither am I. ”.

As a couple they have consolidated a family with five children: Alejandro, Diana, Catherine, Jacqueline and Junior. In 2009, the businessman decided to ask his beloved for the hand; Although the date for them to say yes was June 14, 2011, they did not conclude their plans due to their work commitments.

How long have Dina Páucar and Rubén Sánchez been in a relationship?

This year, the singer-songwriter Dina Páucar announced to the newspaper El Popular that the waiting time was worth it and she will finally marry the love of her life, Rubén Sánchez: “ Our time has come after more than a quarter of a century of coexistence and five treasures, it was precisely they who asked us and we said yes ”.

Likewise, he revealed that the date of the event was between February or March and the place of this commitment: “ In our little house, Munay Allpa, in the city of Chanchamayo, where we have lived for most of this pandemic. “.

The romance lasted more than 25 years together so that their children see them receive God’s blessing for a longer time together.