Here is who is the mysterious Dimitri of Habsburg, companion of the Minister of Tourism Daniele Santanchè

From the publishing field to the real estate field up to the love for catering: the companion of Daniela Santanchènew Minister of Tourism in the government of Giorgia Meloni, is an all-round entrepreneur with mysterious noble origins. His full name is in fact: Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg Lorraine Piast Bielitz Bielice Belluno Spalia Rasponi Spinelli Roman Prince Dimitri Miesko Leopoldo.

Why “mysterious”? According to the newspaper Truth and Business for some time within the house of the Habsburgs there has been discussion of his roots. “We didn’t find it anywhere branch of the family tree of our family, primarily in the Tuscan one ”, Sigismondo d’Asburgo-Lorena, archduke of Austria and true heir to the throne of the Habsburgs, had said dismayed as he was the direct great-grandchild of Leopold II of Tuscany. “I’m aware of not coming from a direct branch of the familiarto. In my house, if I remember correctly, it has always been said that the recognition of Habsburg-Lorraine came through a female, therefore not through the male genealogical line ”, Dimitri had tried to justify himself.

But one thing is certain: Dimitri is a true all-round entrepreneur. Santachè left the guide of Visibilia: Dimitri is director of the listed publishing house, of which previously he was only director of his partner Daniela. But not only. Dimitri is also a restaurateur: in Florence he owns the local La Giostra, located in the very central Borgo Pinti. Finally, interest in the real estate field can only be lacking: Santanchè’s partner holds the Tcm of which it has a small share until Twigaof which he holds 22.05% and is managing director.

