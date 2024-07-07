Club América made its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament by facing Atlético de San Luis as a visitor where they fell 2-1 and one of the good news is that the Brazilian coach André Jardine made the decision to debut the 16-year-old youth striker, Diego Reyes.
The number 303 entered in added time and played approximately 9 minutes of play, the blue-cream youth player became the second youngest player to debut in Liga MX (16 years and 308 days), after Diego Lainez He did it in 2014 when he was 16 years and 269 days old.
A peculiar situation was that the uniform of Diego Reyes It had some modifications, as it had patches on the front and back, with the intention of not showing the sponsors (Caliente and Corona) this because the Liga MX prohibits underage players from wearing brands of alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and/or casinos, something that will continue to be repeated if they continue to have minutes until they come of age.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The player is being trained in the Coapa team from the U-14 category during the Apertura 2021 and due to his outstanding performance, the teenager has been called up to participate in various categories such as U-16, U-18, U-20 and U-23.
Last semester during the Clausura 2024, he played in the U-23 category, where he stood out by scoring 17 goals in the regular season, consolidating his role as one of the young prospects of the Mexican soccer champion institution.
As if that were not enough, he has been part of six commitments with the Mexican national team in the Under-16 category.
#Diego #Reyes #Americanista #youth #player #debuted #years
Leave a Reply