Diego Luna with a banger for Real Salt Lake 🤩 (via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/Sc3Kix3Ynu — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2024

With the jacket of Earthquakethe midfielder participated in several tournaments such as the Dallas Cup and the Generation ADIDAS Cup. In 2018 he left the Californian club and joined the Barcelona Residential Academywhich is based in Arizona. By April 2021, it joined El Paso Locomotive of the USL Championship with a professional contract, scoring 13 goals in 43 games. The coach Mark Lowry He realized that his mentality could take him further and finally, in June 2020 he was transferred to the Real Salt Lakestarting with the Real Monarchswhere he scored two goals in three matches, until becoming a regular in the first team, where he has already accumulated 93 matches with 22 goals.

Sources: Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna has NOT made the United States Olympic roster. Luna, 20, has 4g/9a in 1351 mins this year. After being told he wasn’t selected for the final roster, USYNT asked him to be part of alternates to train/potential injury call-ups. Luna declined. pic.twitter.com/RprpGNlmya — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 6, 2024

“Everyone wants to play internationally, it’s a dream for everyone. The door to Mexico is definitely not closed, it’s an open door. Of course, it will all depend on what is best for me, what is the best opportunity on a sporting level. I was with the United States at the U-20 World Cup and the CONCACAF U-20, all of that was great. It would be incredible to be able to achieve all of that at a more senior level with the USMNT. Any door and any opportunity, in due time, makes the door to Mexico open. I couldn’t close it.”he once said in an interview with The Athletic in December 2023.

A masterclass led by Diego Luna pic.twitter.com/6ep1tNK8Nk — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 16, 2023

Similarly, the communicator pointed out that after hearing the news, Team USA invited him to be part of the reserve team to train in case any injury occurred to those who were called up, which he refused. This could bring the player closer to the RSL to the Tricolor because some media have reported that the Femexfut keeps track of him.