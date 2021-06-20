The Rayados de Monterrey seek to strengthen their lead for the Apertura 2021 tournament, in recent weeks several names have emerged and now, the apparent interest in the Brazilian attacker of the Spezia of Calcium, Diego da Silva Farias, who is 31 years old and has made his entire career in many Italian clubs.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
According to information from Nicolo Schira, the Sultana del Norte team intends to reinforce its offensive with the hiring of the soccer player from Cagliari, because at present the Spezia It has a purchase option since its almost one-year assignment has just ended.
However, the outlook looks complicated because the royal box still has Vincent Janssen Y Rogelio Funes Mori, so the arrival of another nine foreigners could be considered too much.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
Despite being born in Sorocaba, Brazil, his entire career has been in Serie A since 2009 with clubs like; Chievo Verona, Hellas Verona, Foggia, Padova, Sassuolo, Cagliari, Empoli, Lecce Y Spezia. That is, his entire career has been within Calcio, in addition, since 2014 the player belongs to the Cagliari, but the club has yielded it up to three times.
His contact with the team expires until the summer of 2022, and the Spezia The purchase option on the player will not be effective, so he could have a good offer to arrive in the North of Mexico.
Although he is not considered a predator in the area, much less, he is a player who contributes, in 394 official matches as a footballer he has been involved in 148 annotations, the product of 96 goals and 52 assists.
His best season was 2015/16 when he scored 14 goals with the Cagliari, but later he has not even managed to reach the figure of 10 touchdowns per season, while only in the previous season he could barely make four touchdowns in a total of 29 games.
Leave a Reply