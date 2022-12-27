‘Who is Dibu Martínez?’: the fierce criticism that corners the Argentine goalkeeper

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They have criticized ‘Dibu’ from all sides, but this latest attack leaves him ‘on the ropes’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 27, 2022, 08:38 A.M.
Former Chilean soccer player Mauricio Pinilla criticized the Argentine Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez when indicating that the goalkeeper of the national team made fun of the French striker Kylian Mbappé during the celebrations in Buenos Aires for obtaining the World Cup.
“Who is to make fun of Mbappé? She nailed him four! Four times he kicked at the goal and scored four goals. He will surely be a world icon”Pinilla said in a program on ESPN Chile when referring to the three goals by the French striker in the 120 minutes and the one from the penalty shootout.
In addition, he stressed that Dibu “will only agree that he covered a couple of penalties.”
Pinilla’s criticism arose after the ‘Dibu’ attitude of showing a toy baby with Mbappé’s face in the middle of the festivities in Argentina on Tuesday, December 20.
(You can read: Dibu Martínez, ‘dumb and stupid’: Italian soccer legend attacks the goalkeeper).
‘Who is to make fun of Mbappé?’
“If I, as a goalkeeper, am going to walk with a little boy with the face of a guy who put four shots out of four into my goal, I don’t even show up or hold him in my arms. I would hug him, I love him. Besides, the guy was already champion in the previous World Cup,” said a columnist on the aforementioned sports channel.
Then, he compared Martínez’s attitude with the one the Chilean team had when they won the Copa América for the second time. “When we were two-time American champions, we didn’t go around with photos of Messi or anything. Who am I to make fun of Messi? Who is ‘Dibu’ Martinez? Who is to make fun of Mbappé? It will surely be a world icon ”, closed Pinilla.
(Also: ‘The jam’: details of how Shakira would have caught Piqué’s ‘infidelity’).
THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)
More sports news
December 27, 2022, 08:38 A.M.
