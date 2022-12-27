Tuesday, December 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Who is Dibu Martínez?’: the fierce criticism that corners the Argentine goalkeeper

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

‘Dibu’ Martínez tells why he celebrated with the obscene gestureDibu’ Martínez was the protagonist in the definition by penalties of the Argentine title, this time in a World Cup final, against France. But once he received the trophy, Martínez brought it up to his groin, in a particular celebration, which he has done on other occasions.

They have criticized ‘Dibu’ from all sides, but this latest attack leaves him ‘on the ropes’.

Former Chilean soccer player Mauricio Pinilla criticized the Argentine Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez when indicating that the goalkeeper of the national team made fun of the French striker Kylian Mbappé during the celebrations in Buenos Aires for obtaining the World Cup.

“Who is to make fun of Mbappé? She nailed him four! Four times he kicked at the goal and scored four goals. He will surely be a world icon”Pinilla said in a program on ESPN Chile when referring to the three goals by the French striker in the 120 minutes and the one from the penalty shootout.

See also  PSG, without Mbappé, puts on autopilot and falls in Nice: 1-0

In addition, he stressed that Dibu “will only agree that he covered a couple of penalties.”

Pinilla’s criticism arose after the ‘Dibu’ attitude of showing a toy baby with Mbappé’s face in the middle of the festivities in Argentina on Tuesday, December 20.

(You can read: Dibu Martínez, ‘dumb and stupid’: Italian soccer legend attacks the goalkeeper).

‘Who is to make fun of Mbappé?’

The goalkeeper has starred in multiple controversies for his way of being.

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. EFE

“If I, as a goalkeeper, am going to walk with a little boy with the face of a guy who put four shots out of four into my goal, I don’t even show up or hold him in my arms. I would hug him, I love him. Besides, the guy was already champion in the previous World Cup,” said a columnist on the aforementioned sports channel.

Then, he compared Martínez’s attitude with the one the Chilean team had when they won the Copa América for the second time. “When we were two-time American champions, we didn’t go around with photos of Messi or anything. Who am I to make fun of Messi? Who is ‘Dibu’ Martinez? Who is to make fun of Mbappé? It will surely be a world icon ”, closed Pinilla.

See also  Sports programming for this Monday, October 31

(Also: ‘The jam’: details of how Shakira would have caught Piqué’s ‘infidelity’).

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dibu #Martínez #fierce #criticism #corners #Argentine #goalkeeper

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Woman publishes photos pretending to be dead to avoid paying debt and is discovered

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result