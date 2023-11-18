Who is Diana Silva, the Venezuelan candidate in Miss Universe 2023, and how to VOTE for her?

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries are still taking place, and the Venezuelan Diana Silva did not stop dazzling with her poise, elegance and beauty on the swimsuit and gala catwalks: she became one of the favorites to win the crown. That is why below we will tell you a little more about her life and how to support this pride of Venezuela.

Who is Diana Silva, Miss Universe Venezuela?

The Venezuelan beauty queen has just turned26 yearsof life and was born inCaracas Venezuela, on October 31, 1997. She is a renowned professional model, with a long career in beauty pageants, and the image of famous brands. Among her passions are dancing, playing guitar, singing, photography and graphic design, but she trained as a cabin crew and He is studying Advertising and Marketing.

Some of her titles due to experience in different beauty pageants are Berbely Model 2015, Miss Tourism Venezuela 2017, Miss City Tourism World 2017, Miss Earth Venezuela 2018 and Miss Venezuela 2022the latter allowed her to be the representative of her country in Miss Universe 2023.

“I grew up watching Miss Venezuela from my home. I even have a video on my Instagram, in which I am three years old and my aunt shouted at me: ‘Look how beautiful the next Miss Venezuela’ is. So, imagine, for me I “I dreamed of it since I was 10 years old, to achieve this goal that I have been working on for so long,” he said. Diana Silva about your dreams to an interview Hello! USES.

How to vote for Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023?

The official platform ofmiss Universe2023 allows you to vote forDiana Silvacompletely free just once and has implemented a way for you to continue adding points. In that sense, if you want to support it with more than one, three votes can be granted for US$1; for US$4.99, 15 votes; for US$9.99, 40 votes; while for US$199.99 you can generate 1,000 votes in favor of the Venezuelan. Here the step by step:

Download the application miss Universe .

. Click ‘vote for your favorite’.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on the white rectangle that says ‘vote now’.

Search for the image of Miss Venezuela Diana Silva .

. The first vote is free. Ready.

