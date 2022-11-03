As team manager of the Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team, Davide Tardozzi may celebrate another world champion with Pecco Bagnaia this weekend, fifteen years after Casey Stoner. But what path did the Italian take to get here?

Tardozzi was born in Ravenna on January 30, 1959. After a less successful passage in the GP 250cc, he moved to the Italian Superbike Championship in 1986, where he took the title in 1987 and 1988 with Bimota. In 1988 he made the switch for the Italian brand to the new World Superbike Championship and even won the very first race in Donington. Fred Merkel became world champion that year, Tardozzi was third behind Fabrizio Pirovano.

Tardozzi was a seven-time Italian Superbike Champion and won five races in the World Superbike Championship. In 1991 he also became European champion in the 750cc Superbike. See Tardozzi and his Bimota battle Luchinelli, Merkel and Pirovano? Which can here.

After the 1992 season, Tardozzi retired as a motorcycle racer and became the team principal of the Ducati factory team in the Superbike World Championship. Under his leadership, the team won titles with Carl Fogarty, Troy Corser, Troy Bayliss, Neil Hodgson and James Toseland. At the end of the 2009 season, he made a surprising move to the new works BMW team, where he ruled for a season. He has been back with Ducati since 2014. Will Tardozzi celebrate his first MotoGP title soon? In any case, we wholeheartedly commend him.