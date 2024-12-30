12/30/2025



“It takes a bit to dry”. With a forced smile, half mischievous and half nervous about being in front of television cameras for the first time in his life, David Rosa (7-17-2012)one of the great stars of the international tournament organized by LaLiga FC Futuresspoke openly about her long curly hair, which has caused a sensation on social networks. “I’ve had it like this since I was little,” he confessed.. The Sevilla forward, a native of San Fernando, did not win the top scorer award nor was he crowned MVP of the tournament, but his four goals, two of them in the final against Betisencouraged those from Nervión to win the champions title, with a gold medal that shone on the necks of these little champions, capable of leaving rivals from the Barcelona entity behind and earning the respect and sympathy of everyone present. And within a group that showed that determination that emanates from the club itself, the figure of David Rosa stood out for his goals and that charisma of someone who sees his outstanding performance as normal.

The Sevilla ‘9’ revolutionized the final entering the second period. Your coach, Victor Feijoohad asked him in previous games to measure his efforts, not to wear out under the pressure. But David plays as he feels and is not able to save half a race. He scored two goals as a true scorer, from a solo play, taking advantage of his power and always with the goal as his objective. «It makes a difference because it has a goal. It is its main virtue. “He has been seen in the tournament how he drives the ball towards the goal.”highlights Juan Manuel Morenoresponsible for the Soccer-7 stage in Seville, to Orgullo de Nervión.

Antonio Alés scouting He alerted those responsible for the Sevilla youth academy about the figure of David Rosa watching the provincial teams. Your file with CD Divina Pastora Sanluqueño I wasn’t lying: 124 goals in Third Alevín. Those of Nervión They spoke with the family, who they describe as “fantastic”to take the little champion to train at their facilities and try out in friendly tournaments with other great national soccer academies, where David did not lose one bit of that hunger that he shows on the grass. Fearless. Able to continue scoring goals against higher level defenders. The jump was big, but he overcame it without problems, as demonstrated during the championship match. Before signing for Sevilla he had other proposals, but his destiny was clear.

Other protagonists

He was not the only Sevilla player who stood out during the international tournament in Maspalomas. He goalkeeper Roberto Paredes He was named the best in his position. He put on authentic displays in his team’s matches, even in the first half of the final, saving Betis’ clear chances. It also looked French midfielder Aitor Recueroa native of Valencia, and in a very special year for him due to the serious problems that his father’s family has had due to the DANA. A beautiful memory, this gold medal to endure so much family suffering. The children They dedicated the victory to Jesús Navas. From a legend to these little and future heroes for Sevillismo.