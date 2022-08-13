David Popovici, 18 years to be completed in September, is the new king of the 100 freestyle at the European Championships in Rome and also the new world record holder in 46 “86. The previous record, by Cesar Cielo, stood since 2009 and was 46” 91, set in the same swimming pool as the Foro Italico (the Brazilian won the world gold). The Romanian boy lives and trains in Bucharest and there are only two words in his life: “Sacrifice and training”.