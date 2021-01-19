In 2016 Pep Guardiola, then Bayern Munich coach, was asked about the fledgling left-back who seemed to be gaining more and more ground in the starting team. “In 10 years, David Alaba will be one of the best players in the history of Bayern Munich, it is a great honor for me to have worked with him,” said the now Manchester City manager.

David Alaba was born in Austria 28 years ago. And it took him less time to stand out than his former coach anticipated. Five seasons have passed since that statement and the left-hander is wanted by the best clubs in the world, such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea, among others.

This versatile player, who can move through the midfield, play as a left-back and also as a center-back, began his career at a local club in Vienna until scouts from Bayern Munich saw him and quickly took him to Germany.

An action from a Champions League group match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich. Angel Correa fights the ball with David Alaba. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

He made his debut for the Bavarian team in the 2009-2010 season, but not being able to settle in the first team decided to go on loan to Hoffenheim. He returned to the “Reds” after six months and since then he has not worn another jersey.

With the German team he got tired of lifting titles. Won 9 Bundesligas, 6 German Cups, 3 German Super Cups, 2 Champions League (2012-13 and 2019-20) and a Club World Cup, among other things. In addition, it was 7 times chosen one “footballer of the year“in Austria, and was twice a member of the UEFA Team of the Year.

That Guardiola has a good eye, nobody can deny it. However, the Austrian shone for his own work. His teammates and coaches highlight his physical might, the polyvalence to perform in any role, your great class to try the ball and even his good executions of free shots.

For these things, and because also free on June 30, Alaba is the off-road defender that the greats of Europe fight for. Some Spanish media already assure that Real Madrid has an agreement with the player to join as of July 1. But his father and manager, George Alaba, came out to deny the situation saying that “there is nothing fixed and nothing signed“.

Of course, other greats also want it. And taking into account the situation of the current champion of the Champions League, we must know that the only thing that must pay whoever manages to convince him will be his salary, which is estimated at 11 million per season. One of the issues for which he did not renew with the German team is to ask for a salary increase. We will have to be attentive to the numbers.

David Alaba played 76 games for the Austrian National Team and scored 14 goals, not bad for a defender. Although this is not just anyone, but a well polished jewel for which all Europe fights.