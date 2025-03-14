At the beginning of the year, the departure of Dario Vitale de Mui Miu It was an open secret in the fashion world. Now, after the announcement of Dontella Versace withdrawal of the creative direction of the Medusa brand and announced overlook to Vitale, doubts about the designer’s new destination have dissipated being confirmed by his new position in the Italian luxury firm.

Originally from southern Italy, Dario Vitale moved to Milan In the early 2000s to form in fashion. After joining the Prada group, the designer spent several years at the head of Miu Miu, where he was promoted to design director after the departure of Fabio Zambardiwho worked For 40 years in Prada and was in charge of supervision of the main line design and that of Miu Miu. Although he currently does not have any publication in the feed of his Instagram account, where he would treasure XX followers, the designer has already changed his position in the description of his profile, where he can read «Chief Creative Officer @versace». “I’m delighted that Dario Vitale one one to us And I know in the desire to see Versace with new eyes, ”announced Donatella Versace in her farewell as the creative director of the firm.

Recognized for his work, the designer has had a Notable increase in popularity During the last year, like the sales of the Miu Miu firm that captained until a few months ago. According to the Fashion Network Fashion Business Portal, in 2023, Prada’s “little sister” registered a Increased 58% billingto the 649 million euros. The rhythm has accelerated this year again, since in the first nine months of the year its sales shot at 97.3 % to 854 million euros. Besides, Miu Miu He has headed Lyst’s ranking again, becoming one of the most popular fashion brands in recent months, as we published a few days ago in ABC style.

The fashion world lives time for changes and uncertainty with constant exits and appointments. At the beginning of years Glenn Martens was appointed new creative director of Maison Margiela, Sabato de Sarno left Gucci and Jack McColough and Lázaro Hernández They left the creative direction of Proenza Schouler, among some other ‘fashionist’ movements.

Report an error



