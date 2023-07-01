Danuska Zapata She was one of the media figures during the 2000s. Although her name began to sound much more within the Peruvian show business, due to her relationship with ‘Tomate’ Barraza, by that time she was already consolidating herself as a successful model. Despite her recognition, the actress also decided to completely move away from the spotlight and, since then, very little has been known about her. with the triumph of Gaela Barraza In the Teen Model World 2023 beauty pageant, many wonder who the young woman’s mother is, who would be following in her footsteps as the image of various brands. In the following note, find out all the details.

Who is Danuska Zapata?

Danuska Zapata She was one of the most successful Peruvian models during the 2000s and managed to stand out in different artistic fields. She was part of several important shows like the National Contest of Fashion Designers in 2010 and other great catwalks. In the same way, she was an image in a variety of magazines, humorous programs, TV commercials, series, among many others.

When she was at the height of her career, she decided to start a long romance with Carlos Barraza, a very popular public figure in the world of entertainment. In this way, in 2005, the now ex-partner became the cover of different media and totally captured the attention of the press.

Danuska Zapata was the image of several magazines. Photo: Instagram/Danuska Zapata

Does Danuska Zapata want Gaela Barraza to follow in her footsteps?

At the beginning of June, Danuska Zapata arrived on the set of “Send whoever is in charge” after a long time away from the cameras. The former model attended with her son Gabriel and Gaela Barraza, prior to the Teen Model World 2023 contest, to accompany the young woman during her coronation. The cheerleader couldn’t hold back her tears as she dedicated a few words to her conceited one.

“I adore my children equally. I’m a grudge against them, but I do it so that they do things well, don’t make the mistakes of their parents and that they are great people. With my husband we are always advising them, talking to them, we don’t get tired,” were the words she gave on the América TV set.

Why did Danuska Zapata and Carlos Barraza finish?

Although many times he denied having separated from Danuska Zapata Due to some infidelity, Carlos “Tomate” Barraza opened up in a past interview and revealed that his breakup came to an end because he made many mistakes, including betrayal.

“I know that I screwed up with Danuska, I do a mea culpa. I admit that I was unfaithful to him, that I went out at night, that I was very careless,” the Peruvian artist said in 2011 for the now-defunct Magaly TeVe magazine.

Tomate Barraza praises his ex-partner Danuska Zapata. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

How is the relationship between ‘Tomate’ Barraza and Danuska Zapata?

Since Gaela Barraza established herself as the new Miss Teen World, Danuska Zapata and Carlos Barraza They have not hesitated to fill their daughter with praise. However, the singer took the opportunity to make clear the good relationship he has with the mother of his firstborn.

“I will always have great respect for her, eternal respect, admiration for how she has raised my daughter, despite the separation, because we will never stop being parents and we are going in the same direction”, commented the musician in an interview for Trome.

‘Tomate’ Barraza and Danuska Zapata began a relationship in 2005. Photo: GLR archive

What did Danuska Zapata say about her daughter Gaela’s participation in Miss Teen Model World?

Last Sunday, June 25, Gaela Barraza became the new Miss Teen Model World 2023. The 15-year-old girl won the coveted crown in the final of the international beauty pageant. The candidates from Peru and Brazil were the ones that reached the final stage of the contest, but only the Peruvian representative obtained the title.

Gaela Barraza’s mother, Danuska Zapata, spoke through her social networks regarding her daughter’s performance in the contest. “Moments of emotion, anguish, but you did it beautiful daughter. I congratulate you, I am proud of you for every step you take. I love you and Arriba Peru”, read in a post.