Danny Quinn is the son of Anthony Quinn. Actor, presenter and model, he is a guest this afternoon on Domenica In. Let's find out better who he is. Danny Quinn, born Daniele Anthony Quinn was born in Rome on 16 April 1964, is an Italian model, actor and director. He is the son of the well-known American-born Mexican actor Anthony Quinn and the Italian actress Jolanda Addolori. A film and television actor, he works both in the United States and in Italy.

One of his first works was Stradivari, directed by Giacomo Battiato; in this 1989 film, dedicated to the luthier Antonio Stradivari, he acted together with his father, his older brother, Francesco Quinn, and his younger brother, Lorenzo Quinn.

In 1989 he also played the role of Renzo Tramaglino in the TV miniseries I promessi sposi, directed by Salvatore Nocita, and also presented the 1989 Sanremo Festival with Rosita Celentano, Gianmarco Tognazzi and Paola Dominguin. The following year, as well as an actor, he was screenwriter, casting director, producer and director of the film David and Lola. Among his other Italian works are the film The Beach (1999), directed by Mauro Cappelloni, and the TV miniseries Valeria medicolegal (2000), directed by Gianfrancesco Lazotti, and Cuccioli (2002), directed by Paolo Poeti.

In 2004 Danny Quinn took part in the first edition of the Italia 1 reality show The Farm, hosted by Daria Bignardi. In 2007 he was one of the actors in the film Go Go Tales, directed by Abel Ferrara. On 15 February 2013 he returned to the stage of the Ariston Theater during the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival, as a guest together with the other three hosts of the 1989 edition.

Was it a little difficult being Anthony Quinn's son? “No, if anything I made it difficult for myself. Because in reality he was beautiful: wherever we went people recognized him and opened the doors”, Danny's words in a very recent interview with Corriere della Sera. “Cinema? I think I haven't started yet, I've just done my apprenticeship! My idea is to make a film that I myself would like to see. I had a conversation with De Niro, who has the same problem as children with a famous father. In my opinion there is too much emphasis on what you do rather than who you are.”

“Where are dad's two Oscars? It's a delicate topic because unfortunately my father left his inheritance to his last wife: he is also buried on private property. In America you can also leave an inheritance to the cat. It may be unpleasant, but more for sentimental things, for art: my father was a sculptor and painter, he created many works”. The last goodbye? “He was in bed, and my brother held the phone close to him. He hadn't spoken to me in 5 years. He stopped talking only to me, because I had taken my mother's side in the divorce.”

Private life

We've seen who Danny Quinn is, but what do we know about his private life? The actor is married to Nancy Maamary. The man became a father for the first time at the age of 53. His splendid wife has in fact given birth to a baby girl named Luna. The woman is an aristocrat from a Lebanese family who is related to Saudi royalty. The woman's sister is the new one of the king of Saudi Arabia. “My wife, Nancy Maamari, is Lebanese, she hosted a program in Beirut. I met her in Sardinia”. Other children? “No, thank goodness! It's already a lot if I had one.”

Before marrying Nancy Maamary, Danny Quinn was married to Lauren Michael Holly (Bristol, October 28, 1963), an American actress with Canadian citizenship. The two were married from 1991 to 1993. In 1996 the woman then married Jim Carrey, but the marriage lasted less than a year.