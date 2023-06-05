Born, that’s who he is Mette Frederiksen: the woman favored to lead the Atlantic Alliance. The portrait

The US is in a hurry to close the agreement And Biden has now made his choice for the succession of Stoltenberg at the Born. Although it looked like a place reserved for a Italianwith the various names of Letta, Dragons, Gentiloni who had succeeded in the past names, the choice would have fallen on the prime minister of Denmark. The premier Mette Frederiksen – we read in La Stampa – it will be today at the White House for the third meeting with President Biden in less than two months She is the favorite to lead the Alliance and the US wants to reach an agreement at the Vilnius summit of 11-12 July. The name of the social democratic premier, the youngest in Danish history, is on the list of eligible candidates for the succession by Jens Stoltenberg – his mandate will expire in October after it was extended in March 2022 by a year thanks to the war in Ukraine that had just broken out at the time – for a few months and the leader of Copenhagendespite having declared that I am not a candidate, she never said she wasn’t interested in the job.

Mette Frederiksen is a Danish policy, since June 27, 2019 Minister of State of Denmark. From 2011 to 2014 you were Labor Minister in the Thorning-Schmidt government, and from 2014 to 2015 minister of justice. Since 28 June 2015 it is leader of the Social Democrats. Ursula’s names von Der Leyenby Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Callas and Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, – continues La Stampa – for various reasons they do not meet all the criteria indicated. Kallas is perceived as too hawk on Russia from the countries of the southern flank; the Germans would like Von der Leyen still at the helm of the European Commission and the Canadian would hardly meet the favor of Macron who wants a European exponent who will allow for greater and more fruitful interaction between NATO and the EU.

