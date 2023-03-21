Who is Daniela Rosati, guest of Serena Bortone on Today is another day

Who is Daniela Rosati, Serena Bortone’s guest on Today is another day? Daniela Rosati (Rome, February 23, 1958) is an Italian journalist, television presenter and singer.

She made her TV debut on Rete 4 in 1994, with the magazine Naturale bella, a daily strip of medical-scientific information conceived and conducted by herself. In an interview with Anna Maria Salviati you declared “I would have liked to become an opera singer. I had to give it up after an operation on the vocal cords”. In 1995 she also recorded an album as a singer, for RTI Music (record label owned by Mediaset), entitled Allo mirror.

In 1999 she moved to Rai, devising and hosting the long-running talk show Tutto benfe, broadcast on Saturday mornings at eleven on Rai 1, from 1999 to 2010. The program was one of the first to deal with psychosomatics and spiritual healing, offering information useful on the universe of well-being.

Private life

Who is Daniela Rosati’s husband? Daniela has been married twice, her first marriage lasted two years with “a Claudio of whom she has never revealed anything other than her name”. She later married Adriano Galliani, former CEO of AC Milan, between 1993 and 1999.

In an interview she declared that she had been a Buddhist: “At the age of 21 I met a Tibetan monk in Milan and I became a Buddhist. I went to India several times and, after getting to know that reality so different from ours, I committed myself to helping others. I’ve been a Buddhist for several years.”

As she has stated in various interviews since 2005, she subsequently underwent a religious conversion and vowed to chastity, becoming an Oblate Brigidina, belonging to the congregation of the Oblate Sisters of the Holy Spirit. “After touching a relic of St. Bridget, I felt a light entering my head, and the word chastity was contained within that light”.