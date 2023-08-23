Mark Vito He was not wrong when he said:I’m loose in the square”. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband starred in several headlines in a few days that related him, first, to the former vedette Deysi Araujo. Then, Magaly Medina took out an ampay from the businessman with the tiktoker Camila Alvarado; However, she recently participated in a segment in ‘Send whoever is in charge’, where she chose the Venezuelan model as her romantic interest Daniela Castellano out of six candidates who competed for his attention in the program of María Pía Copello y la ‘Carlota’ (Carlos Vílchez).

Mark Vito: who is Daniela Castellano and what does she do?

Daniela Castellano He is 20 years old and is from Venezuela. She is the youngest of three siblings. She began her modeling career as a teenager. She took courses in Communication and Public Speaking, modeling, performing arts, among others. At 17, she walked for fashion designer Omar Díaz. And for three years she has worked as a promoter, hostess and image for events, such as the Hesperia Valencia Fashion Week.

“I am proud of everything I have learned and grown. It’s hard work but rewarding at the end of the day”, he wrote on Instagram.

Daniela Castellano works as a model and event hostess. Photo: Daniela Castellano/Instagram

On the other hand, Daniela Castellano was chosen to star in the video clip “You cannot love two”, by Armonía 10, which premiered on YouTube on August 11.

Finally, Daniela Castellano describes herself as a person of “strong temperament, fragile feelings, little affective, fickle many times, clumsy and excessively observant.”

Mark Vito and Daniela Castellano: is the romance real?

‘turn heart’ It is the segment of ‘Send who is in charge’ that allowed Mark Vito to meet Daniela Castellano. The businessman, now a TikTok star, chose her model because, according to what he said, every time they made eye contact, she smiled at him.

“I consider that the connection is not faked. Looking at each other we realized everything”, expressed Daniela Castellano, 20, after being chosen by Mark Vito, 47. With this, they would put aside the difference of 27 years between them.

The time of the election in ‘Gira corazón’ was held on August 17. During the commercial break, the new couple exchanged phone numbers. After the end of ‘MQM’, the cameras followed them on their first romantic date. The next day, they both reached the canal holding hands. The Venezuelan model assured that it was not something armed: “It is one hundred percent real.”

“I didn’t know him, but we matched. We talked a lot about life,” he said. Daniela Castellano. In that sense, he added about Mark Vito: “It’s very genuine, very real.”

For his part, the ex-husband of Keiko Fujimori stated the following about the future of the relationship with the Venezuelan: “We are getting to know each other and we are going to see which path it leads us to.”

Does Deysi Araujo doubt Mark Vito’s new romance?

Daniela Castellano is not the only woman with whom Mark Vito has been linked in recent days. It turns out that the now tiktoker was seen more than once next to Deysi Araujo in quite affectionate situations. However, both characters seem to have moved away, so even the dancer pointed out that she does not fully believe in the new relationship with Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband.

Deysi Araujo distances herself from Mark Vito and considers that her new romance is pure “show”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“That is pure show, he likes to sell everything for his social networks. But anyway, that it goes well for him, I have already made it clear that I have nothing with him, we are just friends,” he told Trome.

Daniela Castellano spends time with Mark Vito

Through her social networks, the Venezuelan model continues to post images of her with Mark Vito, where they are happier than ever. In the early hours of this Tuesday, August 22, she uploaded a photograph where they were apparently on a date. “Good night people”, wrote Daniela Castellano.

Daniela Castellano shines with Mark Vito in public. Photo: Instagram Daniela Castellano

