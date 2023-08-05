There are news in the case of the murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, who was dismembered while on vacation on the renowned island Koh Phangalocated in southern Thailand, according to the authorities of that country.

Police sources consulted by the agency efe indicated that Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a 29-year-old Spanish citizen, agreed to have murdered the Colombian out of “jealousy” and fear that “she would cheat on him”.

This is what is known about the case and the alleged perpetrator.

The trip of the Colombian doctor to Thailand

According to Thai media, the doctor Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, arrived on the island of Koh Phangan and had rented a hotel room to stay in that place between July 31 and August 3.

The Bangkok Post newspaper, citing sources of the investigation, reported that Arrieta and Sancho had arranged to travel and meet in Koh Phangan. In fact, the latest shots from the security cameras show the doctor on a motorcycle in the company of the 29-year-old.

But doubts about Arrieta’s whereabouts began last Thursday, August 3, when the same Spanish citizen went to the police station at night to report the disappearance of the Colombian.

(You may be interested: A young hairdresser is murdered for wanting to quit his job, people confess to the crime)

✝️ Lorica is shaken by the painful episode surrounding the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, to his family a huge and considerate hug; May God provide strength for such an irreparable loss. Peace in his grave. pic.twitter.com/KPCpkAvAJi — Jorge Negrete López (@Jorgenegretelpz) August 5, 2023

That same day, a garbage collector had discovered parts of a body (pelvis and intestines) inside a bag of fertilizers thrown into a landfill on the tourist island.

In a subsequent search in the same area where the first remains were found, authorities found other body parts along with clothing.

The Thai police have not yet identified the body and had previously told Efe that they were looking for the rest of the members, especially the head. But he also pointed out that they believed the remains belonged to the compatriot.

After the first investigations, the island authorities captured and interrogated the Spanish citizen as the main suspect, because he had cuts and scratches on one of his arms the day he appeared at the police station.

(In addition: Shocking video: soccer player was eaten by a crocodile after taking a “dip” in the river)

Mr. Daniel was the last person with the deceased before the human remains were found

Likewise, the police told Efe that the Spaniard was captured by security cameras earlier this week buying knives, a saw and garbage bags, apparently preparing the crime.

“The investigation and inspection of the surveillance cameras found a connection that Mr. Daniel was the cause of the crime and was the last person with the deceased before the human remains were found,” said the Thai Daily News.

According to that same medium, The Spaniard changed hotels without notifying the authorities, which led to expanded inspections and the discovery of traces of blood in his room. “The results were expanded to inspect new hotels. Grease blood stains and human parts were found in the room,” said the aforementioned newspaper.

“The Commander-in-Chief of Police Region 8 said after searching a hotel room, which is believed to be the place where Mr. Daniel caused the murder. He found evidence that is believed to be human body parts. Samples of hair, water, fat and tissue were examined,” Daily News reported.

These samples have already been sent to carry out the identity control and the results will be known this Sunday, August 6.

(Keep reading: Why is climate change threatening the operation of the Panama Canal?)

ATTENTION: Family of the doctor #loriqueroEdwin Arrieta Arteaga, cruelly murdered in #Thailand issues a statement, in which they indicate that they will omit a pronouncement so as not to hinder the investigation. In his native Lorica, Córdoba, there is commotion over the events surrounding his death. pic.twitter.com/oO0vMVTrZt — Deiby Palomino (@DPalomino10) August 5, 2023

Who is Daniel Sancho?



But this Saturday, sources related to the investigation told the Bangkok Post and international agencies such as efe that the Spaniard already accepted having committed the crime.

“He initially denied any involvement, but eventually admitted to the act after intense questioning by police. (…). Police said that Arrieta’s relatives told investigators that she had been in a relationship with Mr. Sancho for more than a year,” the Bangkok Post said.

“We still do not know the motive for the murder. Initially we believe that it could be due to a jealous attack,” police officers said, according to the aforementioned outlet.

The name of the alleged perpetrator of the crime provided by the police coincides with that of the son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, recognized for his characters in El Ministerio del Tiempo, Isabel or Mar de Plástico. The young defendant is the grandson of the also actor Sancho Gracia.

(In other news: Will Vladimir Putin run for presidential re-election in Russia in 2024?)

International news agencies, such as efe, have tried to contact the representative of the actor, although without success. The actor and his family have not spoken on social networks either.

According to the Spanish magazine Lecturas, Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, is a chef and works in a catering company in Madrid. In addition, she has a YouTube channel where she is dedicated to posting recipes and is a sports lover, especially surfing and other water sports.

“The 29-year-old works at La Bohéme, a famous catering service in Madrid known for the high quality of its dishes, and at a well-known hamburger restaurant in Malasaña, Boogie Burgers,” the Spanish newspaper ABC reported.

(You can see: A Colombian migrant died from a heat wave in the Arizona desert)

Lecturas points out that Sancho is passionate about travel and that his social networks account for multiple trips to places like Ibiza or even Thailand, where he seemed to travel often.

For now, it is known that Sancho’s visa has already been revoked and the evidence against him is expected to be presented. According to what police sources told Efe, the young man must now accompany the police to the places where he allegedly dumped different parts of the Colombian’s dismembered body, including the sea.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE