New romance in the offing? Mónica Sánchez lived romantic moments with the Argentine singer Daniel Sacred, according to what was shown in ‘Love and fire’. The interpreter waited for the actress outside the theater where she has been working and then had dinner at a well-known restaurant in the capital.

The couple was seen hugging and kissing. In addition, they showed great complicity and affection. But do you know who is the Argentine man who would have conquered the popular ‘Charito’? Know everything in the following note.

Who is Daniel Sacro, the singer who would be in a relationship with Mónica Sánchez?

Daniel Sacroisky, better known as Daniel Sacro, is a 42-year-old Argentine musician, publicist and writer. He has lived in Peru for 10 years, due to the advertising agency with which he works.

During his time in our country, the singer developed his literary vein and published a children’s book together with Rómulo Franco. Likewise, he released his first musical album.

In an interview for La República, Daniel revealed that he never put aside his artistic vein, but that he decided to exploit his talent in various branches of entertainment.

“In my case, I never let go of the other, which is pure art, which does not seek to sell anything, but is also communication, but I feel that everything is part of the same thing, only that one is more anchored to the ‘system’, that allows me to live; and the other, the artistic one, allows me to enjoy more, the pleasure of communicating, because that is art too”, revealed Sacro.

How were the images of Mónica Sánchez and Daniel Sacro?

Mónica Sánchez was seen giving hugs and kisses with daniel sacrum, according to a report issued by the program ‘Love and fire’. “But how well hidden they had it. Good, ‘Charito’ … the Argentine is handsome,” said the reporter from Willax.