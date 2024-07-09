Dressed in the yellow vest of the accused and handcuffed, this is how the mayor of the popular Santiago town of Recoleta came out, Daniel Jadueafter the judge handling his case confirmed this week that He will have to remain in preventive detention for the crime of corruption in which he is involved in the so-called popular pharmacy case.

For more than a month, the local leader, who is one of the most prominent figures of the Communist Party (PC), part of the government of President Gabriel Boric, has been imprisoned and could even lose his position if he is away from his duties for 45 days.

However, the case of the local mayor crossed Chilean borders after the creation of the so-called National and International Committee for Justice for Daniel Jadue, which managed to gather more than a hundred signatures from cultural, artistic and political figures to demand his freedom.

Iconic figures of Chilean music such as Claudio Narea, vocalist of Los Prisioneros, and Jorge Coulón, member of Inti Illimani, as well as international personalities such as the former second vice president of Spain, Pablo Iglesias Turrión, and the British musician Roger Waters.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia Photo:Presidency

The list of 74 foreign personalities also includes three Colombians: the vice president of the Senate, María José Pizarro; the congresswoman Susana Boreal and the artist and former Minister of Culture Patricia Ariza..

However, it was not its presence on the list that caught the attention of the Chilean government but President Gustavo Petro’s post on his social network X account where he asked for the freedom of the communist mayorclaiming that Jadue is “imprisoned by the jurisprudence of (Augusto) Pinochet imposed on free beings.” A statement that quickly aroused the annoyance of Gabriel Boric’s executive.

“Our country has a rule of law, it has a separation of powers and, if there are changes that our political system needs to make, we will decide them and not authorities from other countries,” said the Government’s spokesperson minister, Camila Vallejo, when asked by journalists about Petro’s request.

Roger Waters. Photo:Andrea Moreno. El Tiempo @andreamorenoph

However, the Chilean executive’s anger was expressed forcefully. Hours later, the Chilean Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the Colombian chargé d’affaires in Chile.

“These are unacceptable and reckless statements that ignore the democratic history of our country and the existence of the rule of law,” said the statement signed by Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren.

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren delivered a harsh note of protest on Monday, July 8. Photo:By Alberto van Klaveren

Petro is misinformed regarding the characteristics of our institutions, on which he should not give his opinion.

This Tuesday, the controversy continued and the voice of the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, joined in, who assured that Petro “is misinformed regarding the characteristics of our institutions,” on which he should not give his opinion. Tohá also pointed out that “not every time something goes wrong, one has to blame Pinochet.

Although the committee for Jadue’s release shared and celebrated the Colombian president’s statement, there were also voices that questioned the Colombian president’s comparison.

“I think there is an inaccuracy. The Pinochet regime was a brutal dictatorship that caused much suffering and much harm, in which the judiciary was totally subject to the executive power of the dictator and the laws were applied according to what suited the dictatorship,” Jorge Arrate, who was Minister of State under Presidents Salvador Allende, Patricio Aylwin and Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle, told EL TIEMPO.

Petro’s words hurt certain sensibilities in the sense that Chile, with all its limitations, has made a path towards greater dignity for its institutions…

Pata Arrate said Petro’s words hurt “certain sensibilities in the sense that Chile, with all the limitations, has made a path towards greater dignity for its institutions and greater regularization of basic legal norms.” With this caveat, the former minister supported the Colombian president’s statement.

“I welcome this with great joy. I believe that what has been proposed is a contribution to raising awareness among Chileans and, in particular, among the judicial authorities who are handling this matter, so that it is clear that injustices cannot be committed without attracting attention in today’s globalized world,” said Arrate.

Daniel Jadue, from communist leader to “political prisoner” for pandemic scandal

Gustavo Petro's tweet about Jadue. Photo:Taken from X

Daniel Jadue has been in preventive detention since June 3 after being charged by the Prosecutor’s Office with five corruption crimes in the context of the investigation into the popular pharmacies case.

Jadue has spent more than a month locked up in a cell in the Capitán Yáber prison, revolutionizing Chilean politics. His trial has sparked protests and, as if it were a reality show, his case and what it provokes is broadcast live on local television channels.

Daniel Jadue is undoubtedly a prominent activist within our party, he was our presidential candidate in the previous elections and I think it has been a pretty important coup.

One of the leaders of the Communist Party is torn between the fervour of his followers, who have gone so far as to block metro stations in protest against his trial, and the Chilean justice system, which claims that it has no political motivation against him.

“Daniel Jadue is without a doubt a prominent member of our party, he was our presidential candidate in the previous elections and I think it has been a very important coup. It is also natural that, given the contribution that Daniel Jadue has made to the party’s politics for many years, he has been shown affection and support, because for us he is a very valuable person,” said deputy Alejandra Placencia, deputy leader of the communist bench, to this newspaper.

Gabriel Boric. Photo:EFE/ Alberto Valdes

For Placencia, and other leaders of the Chilean Communist Party, the fundamental thing is to reverse the preventive detention measure that they describe as “disproportionate”, and allow Jadue to exercise his defense in freedom for the plot that dates back to 2021, when the owner of The company Best Quality filed a complaint for fraud against him after not receiving payment of nearly a million dollars for the sale of boxes of face masks, gloves and thermometers in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, which were acquired by the mayor through the Chilean Association of Popular Pharmacies (Achifarp)the flagship association of his administration, which he inaugurated in 2015 and whose innovative model allowed it to offer up to a 70 percent discount on medicines through a state subsidy.

Of course, the measure boosted Jadue’s popularity and his model was imitated in 170 municipalities in the country.

However, The Prosecutor’s Office claims that Achifarp, which is in the process of judicial liquidation due to the events under investigation, would have been used by Jadue as a bargaining chip to award tenders and other political favorsas well as using it as a springboard to strengthen his electoral image through the use of municipal funds. An accusation that the leader of the PC has denied for the last three years.

This is the third time that the defense has tried to have Jadue released on bail, but the request has been rejected three times: twice by the court of guarantees and once by the Court of Appeals of Santiago.

In all of them, it has been pointed out that the court “does not take into account political affiliations or ideologies when making its decision” and that “judicial decisions must be based solely on the facts of the case, on the background information provided and on the applicable laws, without considering extra-legal factors.”

Jadue backed Nicolás Maduro’s victory in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Óscar Daniel Jadue, 57, is a Chilean architect, sociologist and politician of Palestinian origin, who joined the Chilean Communist Party in 1993, one day after the signing of the Oslo Accords.

He was secretary of the Communist Student Directorate and since 2012 he has been head of the local mayor’s office of Recoleta, in Santiago.

Since his arrest, the figure of his partner, the Brazilian lawyer and academic Anjuli Tostes began to gain media relevance, especially due to the closeness of the jurist with the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and for his staunch defense of Jadue on social media and in international forums.

Anjuli Tostes with Lula. Photo:Taken from Instagram

Tostes brought the case to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR), which his team asked to urgently review the preventive detention of the questioned communist mayor, who entered politics in the 1980s with the help of pro-Palestinian organizations, due to his family origins, and who during his career has been involved in scandal after scandal.

Among others, the one that was unleashed by his support for Nicolás Maduro during the 2018 elections, when Jadue visited Venezuela as an electoral observer and endorsed the election results that were widely questioned by the international community. An issue that played against him in the campaign for the last elections, in which he ended up losing the primaries against the now president Gabriel Boric.

For now, Jadue will face justice again this week to try to reverse the preventive detention that could permanently remove him from the position he has held for the last 12 years and with which he hoped to make a career for himself in order to reach the Palacio de La Moneda in the next presidential elections.

Andrea Aguilar Cordoba

For the time

Santiago de Chile