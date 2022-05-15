Dania Mondini denounces the alleged harassment suffered on Tg1

Who is Dania Mondini, the protagonist of a complaint against five Rai executives that causes so much discussion? She was born in Rome on 18 July 1963, so she is about to turn 59 (very well carried), the last 17 of which spent in the employ of state television, where she works as a journalist and presenter of Tg1.

From religion lessons to the conduct of Tg

After attending the classical high school and the University of Rome La Sapienza, Dania Mondini he attended the Pontifical Urban University in the five-year period from 1983 to 1988, graduating in theology. As he began to work as of religion teacher at some middle and high schools, he began to write articles for important national newspapers at the same time. Enrolled in the order of professional journalists of Lazio since 1988, her entry into Rai was in 1995, under the TGR Lazio, and later she was also the correspondent for other network news programs and for RaiNews24 and Rai channels 1.

A reserved woman … but everyone’s talking about

Dania Mondini she is married, but does not like to tell much about her private life. He is talking about her for the complaint about her stalking against five superiors, for events that took place in 2018. The investigation is still ongoing and its findings are causing a lot of discussion: READ HERE TO KNOW ALL ABOUT THE CASE



