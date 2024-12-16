He Controversial Dani Esteve makes headlines again of the main media. This time, yes, he did it for accompany Aldama as an escortalleged getter of the Koldo case. And this morning Víctor de Aldama went to his appointment before the Supreme Court to testify. The surprise came when Dani Esteve was at his side accompanying him.

Dani Esteve had already announced on his X account that this Monday “there will be a surprise” and that “Aldama is going to finish what he has started.” In addition, he also sent a message to his followers: “Today Mr. Aldama declares, today is a great day,” he stressed. “I can only tell you that whoever can see Aldama’s arrival at the courthouse should see it,” he says, without mentioning that he was going to be the businessman’s escort at that moment.

It is not the first time that his name has made headlines in the media. In May 2023 it already hit the media after Atresmedia’s complaint for “crime of threats and coercion” against workers from the La Sexta Investigative Team program who, according to the network, had the objective of “preventing the exercise of their work and silencing the report that this program is preparing about him and his company.”

For his part, the owner of the eviction company stated that, thanks to his “CNI of followers”, he had “addresses, telephone numbers” and information about “where the workers of the Investigation Team program take their children to school.”

From security agent to founding Desokupa

But, what has your journey been like until founding Desokupa? He was born in Barcelona in 1970, and He graduated in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences. He has a second career and speaks five languages, as detailed in an interview for the real estate portal ‘Idealista‘. Esteve started this business after training as a security agent with shooting license included, according to the newspaper ‘El Español’.





“A friend of mine told me that he had a squatted building in the Raval and wanted to know If you knew any technique to unsquatter him, and that’s how it all started,” indicates the founder of Desokupa in the aforementioned interview.

In addition to being a security agent, Esteve practices boxing and even worked as a promoter for the International Figthing Championship, according to collects ‘El Español’. Likewise, he is a black belt in kickboxing and has served as bodyguard of famous people and has been director of nightclub security.