As fascinating as it is controversial, Damiano David he became the character of the moment overnight. Especially after the controversial image in which he seems to take cocaine in full Eurovision 2021 gala.

But what about the lead singer of Maneskin, the Italian rock group that hit the ground running in the famous contest?

The Roman group rose to fame in 2017 on the X-Factor program and earlier this year they won the San Remo Festival. However, and beyond the musical successes, its leader became a true erotic myth.

Sensual, Damiano David drives his fans crazy. Photo: Instagram ykaaar

Sexy and mysterious

At just 22 years old, Damiano David managed to capture the eyes of the world and for something more than his musical talent. Even for many it is the sexiest artist in Europe.

Owner of a unique charisma and a magnetic personality, he drives his followers crazy with his originality, his body and his ease. Thus, the kiss that he gave to the drummer of the group after winning he fascinated the audience. .

Damiano David is the singer of the band Maneskin. Photo: AFP

However, little is known of his life. Damiano was born in Rome in 1999 and always knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to the music.

From what little is known, unlike what usually happens in these cases, its love life It is the only thing that has transcended.

It is that to the disappointment of his fans (and not so much), as well as he fell in love with the users of the networks that took him to the number one position in trends in the final of Eurovision 2021, the singer confirmed their courtship.

Who is the lucky one? Is named Giorgia Soleri, is a 25-year-old Italian model with whom she has been in a relationship for four years and with whom she already has plans to marriage.

It was he himself who made the link known by posting an image on his account Instagram Some weeks ago.

Giorgia Soleri, the 25-year-old model, has been Damiano David’s girlfriend for four years. Photo: Instagram Giorgia Soleri

The announcement dispelled, at the same time, rumors that circulated in Italy about his alleged homosexuality and the versions that claimed that he was in a relationship with Victoria De Angelis, the group’s bassist.

Scandal in the end

It all happened at the gala prior to the award ceremony. At that moment, an image of Damiano was seen in which it seemed that the singer was consuming cocaine.

As if this were not enough, with the intention that the act be seen, one of his companions who was sitting to his right gave him a knee to alert him that he was being taken by the camera.

The controversial image of Damiano David in the final of Eurovision 2021.

Quickly, the episode went viral on the networks. The scandal reached such a point that the singer was forced to emphatically clarify that he does not use drugs at the press conference he gave after winning the award.

In addition, the band released a release in their social networks where they insisted on the same idea and were against drug use.

Regarding the contest, it should be noted that Italy came fourth in the jury’s vote but swept the televoting.

And it was this that allowed him to turn around the scores in the Eurovision final and win over France, the second classified.