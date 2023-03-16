Eros Ramazzotti is madly in love with Dalila Gelsomino. She is the woman who prompted the singer for the first time since he broke up with his second wife Marica Pellegrinelli, to declare himself on social media. “Happy birthday my love” he wrote in the Stories by publishing the shot of a kiss with a mysterious brunette. Now the weekly “Chi” reveals that it has been going on with Gelsomino for several months.

Her name is Dalila Gelsomino, she is 34 years old, a good twenty-five younger than Ramazzotti, has a statuesque physique and, since 2016, has been living in Mexico, where she works in the real estate and hospitality sectors.

In the past she was also a model, like her mother, but then she started working as a pierre and an event planner.

According to what little is known, she and Eros Ramazzotti would have met for the first time through mutual friends. The two showed themselves together, for the first time, in a club and in intimate attitudes in Cancun, one of the most exclusive locations in Mexico.

Dalila modeled for a while, then she preferred to work behind the scenes of showbiz as a pierre and event organizer. She performed in clubs as a singer and then moved to Playa del Carmen in Mexico to take care of real estate. And that’s where you met Ramazzotti. Mexico City is one of the places in the heart of Eros who recently told the newspaper “Il Messaggero”: “I go as soon as I can. I would like that way of life to become my present and my future. Everything is more real and positive”. And who knows that in those words there was also a clear reference to his better half of him.