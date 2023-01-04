cristorata, a young man who goes by the name of Cristopher Puente Viena, gained fame on the internet thanks to the fun videos he uploads on his TikTok profile. However, a recent controversy in which he is the protagonist has caused his popularity to increase on a large scale in recent days. In the following note, we will tell you more about the life of the boy who has become a trend on social networks and the reasons why he is being so mentioned by the press.

Who is Cristorata?

Cristopher Puente Viena, known on social media as cristorata, is a young influencer who was born in 2003 in the city of Chiclayo. Currently, he works as a tiktoker and has gained great fame for the type of content that he uploads to his platform.

The first video he uploaded to his account was on September 6, 2021, since then, has managed to reach 1.6 million followers and more than 20 million ‘likes’, a figure that continues to increase over time.

Why has it gone viral on networks?

Through social networks, the popular cristorata He publicly denounced the violation of his privacy, after announcing that some intimate videos of him were leaked. The young man issued an extensive statement about what happened and warned that he will take legal action against those responsible.

On the other hand, he clarified that he has never had the intention of publishing content on his platform that damages the image of third parties, since the last thing he wants is to harm others. “I didn’t want to act like nothing happened. These have been difficult days for me,” she stated.

Cristorata affected by video leak

Similarly, the 19-year-old influencer explained that the disseminated material does not correspond to current events, for which he apologized to the people who have been affected by this situation, especially his family. “I apologize to these people who were involved, to my family, friends, the brands that trusted me and my followers” reads inside the publication he made.

Cristorata will move away from the networks

cristorata He surprised all his followers by announcing his withdrawal from social networks, since he wants to focus on healing emotionally and psychologically.

“I include in this message also, that I will take a break from social media and start seeking professional help To deal with all these emotions that I’m dealing with. I know I have the support of my family and friends who know the type of person I am,” she stated.