Monterrey / 06.18.2021 13:33:24

Cristina Díaz, from the Vamos Fuerte coalition for Nuevo León, achieved re-election as mayor of the municipality of Guadalupe in the last elections on June 6 by 3,000 more votes than those of her opponent Alfonso Robledo, from the National Action Party (PAN).

She was born on September 17, 1958, is a Mexican lawyer and politician, member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, and is eGraduated from the Law School of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

He has held positions such as the presidency of the Institutional Revolutionary Party in the state of Nuevo León. In addition, as deputy delegate of the State Steering Committee, as well as delegate of the PRI in Aguascalientes and Baja California.

Within the party sphere, her political career in Nuevo León has led her to serve as Secretary of Organization of the State Steering Committee as well as president of the Municipal Committee of the PRI in Guadalupe, Nuevo León.

In the legislative sphere, she has stood out as a local deputy in the Nuevo León Congress as well as a two-time federal deputy in the LVI Legislature and in the LIX Legislature of the Congress of the Union of Mexico.