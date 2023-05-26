Who is Cristiana Calone, the daughter of Massimo Ranieri

Who is Cristiana Calone, the daughter of Franca Sebastiani and Massimo Ranieri (whose real name is Giovanni Calone)? Cristiana Calone is the daughter of Massimo Ranieri (she was born on July 6, 1971), whom the singer officially recognized only in 1997. Their first meeting on TV dates back to 2007, when the girl chose to speak on the microphones of the broadcast “Domenica Live ” by Barbara D’Urso, where Cristiana told how things went when she saw her father in person for the first time: “Up to that moment I had only seen him on TV. The day he first called, my mother blanched. I told him “hello, dad”. He told me: “How strange to be called that. I want you to be a guest on my show”.

For the occasion, “I went in jeans and a T-shirt, I thought I’d be in the audience. Instead, she officially introduced me. Afterwards, mom and I went home to dad – said Cristina -. You cannot live on rancor, on hatred”. Franca Sebastiani, the mother of the woman who died in 2015, has never said a word against Massimo Ranieri: “she has always told me that he loves me. Dad is there for me, I thank him publicly, because thanks to him I have a home. He pays me rent every month and it means a lot to me because I have a 5 year old son. A child cannot hate a parent. I’m sure he loves me, because we’re the same.”

It was the artist himself who revealed some time ago that Cristiana Calone was born following a night of love: “They dragged me away from this story, telling me it was damage to my image. A word that has always disgusted me. The only alibi I have is that I was very young and inexperienced. I was a famous singer and I was 19 years old”. In short, the man was ill-advised and the hypothesis of a prematurely closed career was proposed to him due to premature paternity. Over time, Ranieri realized the mistake he made and made up for lost time, becoming a grandfather too. Cristiana Calone, the daughter of Massimo Ranieri, also has a sister, Amalia, who her mother had from another man.

Cristiana, like her father, is also very passionate about music and is a singer. In 2014 she officially debuted with a single entitled “Donne sole”, linked to a very delicate topic such as violence against women.