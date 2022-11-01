Cristian Volpato goal: Verona-Rome in the sign of the pupil of Totti and Mourinho

Cristian Volpato makes you dream Rome: his goal almost in the Cesarini area sinks the Verona on a championship night that was becoming difficult (the result was 1-1 then his goal in the 88th and 92nd El Shaarawy made it 3-1). The Giallorossi are now fourth (overtaking Lazio before the derby) to 25 points: minus one from Milan and minus 7 from leaders Napoli. Let’s find out who he is Cristian Volpato 19-year-old attacking midfielder (he was born in 2003 and will be doing them in a few days, on November 15), a young talent from Roma Mourinho and pupil of Francesco Totti (the former Giallorossi captain is his agent: “I’m very happy that he scored. Happy for him and for Roma’s victory in Verona”).

Who is Cristian Volpato: Rome, Mourinho and Totti … a predestined talent

Cristian Volpato is Italian-Australian (born in Camperdown, a town on the outskirts of Sydney) and took his first steps in the world of football inAC Milan Academy in Australia in the football school run by the former Rossoneri midfielder Andrea Icardi (and his wife Rosie Clark). From there the process in the local teams: Sydney United 58, Sydney FC (13 years old) and Western Sydney Wanderers in 2018. One year later Volpato played the match of … destiny: in a tournament Under 17 in Malaysia takes the field against the same age of Roma and scores a hat-trick. Then the Giallorossi audition and the contract until 2026 for the attacking midfielder managed byagency of Francesco Totti. With the team Spring by Alberto De Rossi in 2021/22 he played 18 games with 7 goals and 7 assists. The first call with the first team in October 2021 (bench in Cagliari-Rome). the debut in December (Roma-Inter Roma 0-3, within the last minute). Six first-team appearances, two goals (both against Verona, the first in 2-2 last February) and an assist. Last Thursday in Helsinki in the Europa League Mourinho had made Cristian Volpato debut with the Roma starter shirt.

Who is Cristian Volpato, Roma’s talent scoring in Verona. Speak Mourinho

Josè Mourinho praised Cristian Volpato in the post game of Verona-Rome: “He is creative, he knows how to play between the lines, but he also knows how to attack opponents. He is now a player of the first team, even if he is still young and has a lot to learn. But I didn’t go crazy putting it in. I couldn’t have known that he was going to score, but I knew that he had the potential “.

Cristian Volpato (Lapresse)



Cristian Volpato, the goal of Verona-Roma “I dedicate it to the fans”

The hero of Bentegodi, Cristian Volpato he recounted his magical night when he flew the Rome to Verona: “I don’t know why, maybe because my father comes from here. I dedicate this goal to the fans who came up here. I entered almost cold, I’m very happy to have scored and changed the game. What he told me Mourinho? That I was lucky (euphemism, ed). But we also try that game with Matic in training, I have to thank him for the goal. And we were good at never giving up “.

