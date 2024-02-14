Latina massacre, the portrait of the killer. Cristian Sodano and his ex's passion for dancing that he didn't accept

Yet another tragedy with victims of women it took place last night at Cistern of Latinait was done by a 27 year old financierChristian Sodano. The marshal killed the mother and sister of his ex-girlfriend, shooting his service pistol. Desyrée Amato, 22 years old, the murderer's ex-partner, managed to save herself hiding in the bathroom. The motive would be linked to the interference of the two women in a heated discussion between the two ex-boyfriends. Desyrée and sister Renée had the passion for dancing. The 19-year-old had also won awards. Her mother worked in a real estate agency. And Sodano – according to initial reconstructions – he didn't accept his passion for the dance. A recent trip to Cuba with a friend had also contributed to his anger. Colleagues describe the marshal as “a reserved person who speaks little with colleagues. More breezy when off dutyespecially with girls.

Sodano, originally from Minturno, was stationed in Ostia, at the port barracks, that of the naval section of the Yellow Flames. Era commander of a dinghy, or head of a unit that requires a maximum of three people. “He talks little about his private life,” recalls a colleague. “He has very flashy tattoosbut all hidden by the uniform”. Sodano he attempted to escape in the fields after the massacre, then he reached a service area and called his uncle, a former carabiniere: “I messed up“. His uncle apparently set a trap for him, telling him “come here and we'll talk about it calmly”, but at the relative's house the financier found the police waiting for him, the man was arrested and has confessed of having carried out the massacre.