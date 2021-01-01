Highlights: Colonel Narendra Kumar played an important role in maintaining India’s hold on the Siachen Glacier.

It was through ‘Operation Meghdoot’ that Siachen was saved from the evil intentions of Pakistan.

Along with Padma Shri, one of India’s prestigious civilian honors, he was also honored with the Arjuna Award.

new Delhi

Colonel Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar, who played a key role in maintaining India’s grip on the Siachen Glacier, one of the world’s highest peaks, died on Thursday. He did several campaigns in 1984 during the Meghdoot operation. He was a well-known mountaineer, along with the ‘Lion’ of the Indian Army, which prevented the nefarious antics of Pakistan in Siachen.

‘If Colonel Narendra were not there, Siachen would have been captured by Pakistan today’

Colonel Narendra Kumar was born in 1933 in Rawalpindi. He joined the Kumaon Regiment from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 1953. According to army officials, if he did not carry out operations in Siachen Glacier and Saltoro Range as the Commandant of High Altitude Warfare School, then Siachen would have been captured by Pakistan at this time. Colonel Narendra was awarded the Padma Shri as well as the Arjuna Award, one of the country’s prestigious civilian honors.

PM Modi and CDS General Bipin Rawat condole

Colonel Narendra hoisted the tricolor on one of the highest peaks, Nandadevi Peak. PM Modi and Bipin Rawat have mourned his death. PM Modi tweeted, ‘irreparable damage! Colonel Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar (retired) served the nation with extraordinary courage and diligence. Condolences to his family and well wishers. ‘ At the same time, CDS General Bipin Rawat said that our dominance over Salataro Range and other areas of Ladakh is only part of the adventurous journey of Colonel Narendra. His name will always be remembered in the rich history of the army.