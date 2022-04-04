Who is the war reporter who also knows how to use the Kalashnikov

“Claudio Locatelli, fighting journalist” is the name he chose for his official page on Facebook and it couldn’t be more fitting. The freelance journalist from Bergamo is not “only” a war correspondent, but he has also chosen to take up the Kalashnikov to fight ISIS: witnessing the horrors was no longer enough for him, he wanted to take action.

Claudio Locatelli and that blasphemy live

Today we see him on the screens of La7, intent on telling the war in Ukraine. The situation is so difficult that it caused him a sensational injury, fortunately not physical: for the fright caused by a sudden mortar strike, a blasphemy escaped him. Far more uplifting was the mission he accomplished to deliver aid to Claudio Cisterninoan Italian who was trapped by the Russian offensive and in serious trouble with his kennel.

From Afghanistan to Ukraine

Thirty-five year old resident in Padua, Claudio Locatelli he specializes in international affairs and is passionate about the psychology of terrorism. His previous mission was in Afghanistan, where he talked about the return to power of the Taliban, also managing to interview Zabihullah Mujahidspokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Previously it was in Syriabut also to Amateurwhere he documented the tragedy of the earthquake, and in Veneto to tell the flood, without refraining from providing direct help even in those cases. Author of the book “No surrender”awarded by the European Youth Press, to maintain his independence Claudio Locatelli has chosen a simple way: crowdfunding through social media, through which many followers have chosen to also financially support his commitment, evidently appreciating his work as a reporter, as courageous as it is qualitative.

[Leggi anche: Giletti in diretta: “Non rompere i cogl…”]



Read also:

“Ukraine:” Zelensky continues his fiction “, Freccero with Orsini and Cacciari

Lucarelli against Freccero: “Farneticazioni, must be ignored without compassion”

Putin “has a double against the coup but could die of a heart attack”

Guerra, Salvini quotes Pope John. And he warns: “Everyone measure the words”

My best friend is alive despite Hope

Ukrainian army shoots down a jet, possibly a Russian Su-34. VIDEO

Volksbank, 2021 financial statements approved. Net profit over € 70 million

Milan Art Week 2022, from Miart the first signs of post-Covid recovery