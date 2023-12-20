Claudio Cecchetto was one of the greatest talent scouts in Italian entertainment, and for this reason Rai 1 dedicates a prime time segment to him with the documentary People from Cecchetto. But what is his career, private life, wife and children? Let's find out together.

Born on 19 April 1952 in Ceggia, in the province of Venice. After graduating as a thermotechnical expert, he enrolled, at his parents' request, in the faculty of Food Preparation Sciences at the State University of Milan. He began DJing at the Pink Elephant nightclub and then at the Panthea, and in 1975 he left his studies to dedicate himself completely to music. In the same year he arrived at Radio Milano International, and after a few years at Radio Studio 105. In 1979 Claudio Cecchetto made his first appearance on Rai with Discoring.

He is also known for having been the talent scout for numerous musical and television artists, including Gerry Scotti, Jovanotti, Fiorello, Beppe Fiorello, Saturnino, Marco Lodola, Nicola Savino, Marco Baldini, the 883, Paola & Chiara, Sabrina Salerno, Amadeus ,Sandy Marton, Tracy Spencer, Taffy, Marco Mazzoli, Daniele Bossari, Fabio Volo, Leonardo Pieraccioni, DJ Francesco (Francesco Facchinetti), Marco Camisani Calzolari and the Finleys. Many of these will appear in the documentary People from Cecchetto. See also Once upon a time there was Prince Charming: plot, characters and streaming During his career he founded and brought to success Radio Deejay and Radio Capital. During his career he hosted three editions of the Sanremo Festival: in 1980, 1981 and 1982. He also hosted five editions of the Festivalbar: in 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987 and 1993. In 1981 Cecchetto launched the Gioca Jouer, produced by Giancarlo Meo and Claudio Simonetti (author and performer of the music), one of the best-selling singles in Italy that year. Private life Cecchetto has been married to Maria Paola Danna since 1992. The couple has two children: Jody, born in 1994 and Leonardo, born in 2000. He confessed the secret of his marriage to Repubblica: “You have to be close, love each other, forgive each other as far as possible. The pandemic has been a good test for couples.” Maria Paola Danna, born in 1968, is an author, radio host and also a personal trainer. She collaborated in the creation of Fabiola Sciabarresi's book on Pino Daniele. She is originally from Milan, she lives in Misano Adriatico in the province of Rimini. Her son Jody is already well established in the world of entertainment. Popular on social media, he is one of the leading speakers of Rtl 102.5. In recent years he was also among the hosts of the Prima Festival in Sanremo. See also New Alfa Romeo Giulietta, new confirmations from the USA | FormulaPassion.it

#Claudio #Cecchetto #career #age #years #private #life #wife #children