Who is Claudio Campiti, the man of the shooting in the condominium meeting in Rome

Complaints after complaints, often unanswered. Threats to children, a house without water, without electricity. “And without a sewer, because the Municipality of Ascrea gave him the money to do it but he spent it in other ways and was left without”. This is how Claudio Campiti was described to Il Messaggero by the 57-year-old man originally from Ladispoli who this morning, December 11, 2022, shot in the Fidene area in front of a bar during a condominium meeting, causing three deaths (all women) and four injuries . Just before being arrested.

“I thought he was coming to sign – said a witness – because I was collecting the signatures of those present and instead he went in front and took out his pistol and started shooting. He said: I’ll kill you all. Then they tell me that the gun jammed and the other consortium members put him on the ground with a certain force. He had had problems, I don’t know if he was unstable. The meeting had been convened for normal administration.

A problematic picture emerges from the women’s words relating to the relationship between the Consortium and the man: “We had made several complaints to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and to the Carabinieri of Ascrea, complaints for threats. He did not want to pay the costs of the consortium ”. And various attacks appear on the blog of the Valleverde Consortium, for example against the president Bruna Marelli: “A witch and liar in the guise of a good granny”.

The last episode dates back to this summer, when a volleyball field was being built not far from Claudio Campiti’s home: “By mistake some children entered his property, but right next to it. He told them “I’ll kill you” and they got scared. We called the carabinieri who went but I don’t know what happened afterwards,” some witnesses said.