If she wins Miss Ultra Universe, Claudia Sobenes from Arequipa would be the first Peruvian beauty queen to win an international crown in 2023.

Miss Ultra Universe 2023 celebrates its third edition (interrupted before by the COVID-19 pandemic). Its grand final gala will take place on February 9 in Sao Paolo (Brazil), with representatives not only from South America, but also from Germany and Indonesia. And wearing the title and the sash of Peru, is the beauty queen Claudia Sobenes. In the previous edition, the Peruvian Sandra Sosa (Miss Peru Lambayeque 2020) managed to distinguish herself in the top 10 of the international contest.

Who is Claudia Sobenes?

Claudia Viviana Sobenes Rivera, 28 years old, is an Initial Education teacher, her goal is to specialize in music therapy and found a pedagogical center for children. Among her hobbies are singing, dancing and traveling.

“I consider myself a strong, determined woman, with social sensitivity and proud of her landhappy to represent the Arequipeña woman and show what they can achieve”, said Claudia Sobenes on Instagram, where she has 11,600 followers.

In 2021, Claudia Sobenes starred in the video clip “In a hurry” from Arequipa singer-songwriter Paolo Joaq.

In addition to working as a model, Claudia Sobenes has experience in the world of beauty pageants, in 2019 she competed for the title of Miss Yanahuara 2019 which in the end went to Alexandra Pastor López. Two years later, she was crowned Miss Latin America Arequipa 2021.

On December 24, 2021, Miss Ultra Universe Peru 2022 was elected through the Reinas del Perú organization, which in turn owns the Miss Belleza Marina, Miss Queen Supreme International, Miss Humanity International and Miss Freedom Of The World franchises.

On a romantic level, Claudia Sobenes is in a relationship with rocker Salim Vera, 52, vocalist for the bands Libido and Coral. Precisely, the singer dedicated the song “Hueso de cartilago” to the beauty queen, released in 2020 and which to date already exceeds 241,853 views on YouTube.

Claudia Sobenes, 28, and Salim Vera, 52. Photo: Claudia Sobenes Instagram

Miss Ultra Universe 2023: schedule, date and candidates

The third edition of Miss Ultra Universe 2023 will take place at the facilities of the Bristol International Airport Hotel in Guarulhos São Paulo (Brazil), from February 6 to 10, but its final gala will be on Thursday 9. The host of the night will be brazilian model Marcio Camargos. The presentation of the candidates in typical dress will be recorded and broadcast during the show.

There are 11 candidates who will seek to be the successor to the current Miss Ultra Universe 2022, the Uruguayan Analía Artigas.